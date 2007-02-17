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Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

26-Oct-2026

Fund Manager

Jeetu Valechha Sonar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

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Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  27-Oct-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
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-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Nifty Realty Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
6,33,999.93
Trustee/s:
Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co, Mr. Arun Palkar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Jeetu Valechha Sonar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com
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