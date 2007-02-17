Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Oct-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 12-Oct-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.001
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.01
|Category Avg
0.11
0.22
1.34
3.07
5.84
6.93
6.29
6.55
|Category Best
0.61
0.61
18.38
20.38
24.03
12.63
9.64
10.97
|Category Worst
-0.23
-0.28
-5.56
-4.1
-1.49
-11.7
-1.2
-12.49
Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Ultra Short to Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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