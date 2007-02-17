Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 11-Sep-2026
Fund Manager
: Sudip Suresh More
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Oct-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0287
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-1.77
-3.2
4.66
-1.81
25.37
35.38
24.48
20.56
|Category Best
-1.36
-2.81
5.62
1.05
39.01
39.94
24.82
56.07
|Category Worst
-2.53
-3.73
1.45
-4.49
20.55
34.23
24.02
-9.22
Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Gold ETF Passive FOF Regular IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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