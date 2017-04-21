WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2026
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 21-Oct-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.142
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.47
|Category Avg
-1.1
-3.79
-4.03
-2.44
-3.04
8.94
7.91
9.36
|Category Best
1.05
0.17
1.53
10.37
12.32
21.25
18.29
31.88
|Category Worst
-3.7
-6.24
-9.77
-9.49
-14.02
-1.29
1.25
-6.73
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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