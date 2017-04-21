WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Balanced
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2026
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 21-Oct-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.528
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.19
|Category Avg
-0.54
-2.27
-2.04
0.68
0.42
8.77
7.58
4.43
|Category Best
0.63
-0.79
-0.4
2.21
4.1
10
10.01
11.89
|Category Worst
-1.51
-3.75
-3.43
-1.63
-2.33
7.51
5.94
-3.15
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement