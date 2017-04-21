WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2026
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 23-Oct-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.17
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.58
|Category Avg
-3.07
-5.49
-4.38
-3.11
-4.38
8.85
7.67
8.84
|Category Best
-0.99
-1.48
0.01
4.35
8.58
21.1
17.92
30.8
|Category Worst
-5.36
-8.87
-9.94
-9.63
-15.96
-1.72
1.03
-8.11
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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