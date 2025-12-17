iifl-logo

Nov-25 SIP flows flat; misses 30K mark for third month in a row

17 Dec 2025 , 04:13 PM

MOUNT 30K REMAINS ELUSIVE FOR SIP FLOWS 

With gross SIP flows in November 2025 at ₹29,445 Crore, it looks like the wait for 30K just got longer. For November 2025, gross SIP flows are a good 16.3% above November 2024. 

Monthly 

MF Data 

 Gross Monthly SIP  

Inflows (₹ Crore) 
Nov-24  25,320 
Dec-24  26,459 
Jan-25  26,400 
Feb-25  25,999 
Mar-25  25,926 
Apr-25  26,632 
May-25  26,688 
Jun-25  27,269 
Jul-25  28,464 
Aug-25  28,265 
Sep-25  29,361 
Oct-25  29,529 
Nov-25  29,445 

Data Source: AMFI 

Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹26,980 Crore in the previous 12-month rolling period; the best in last 8 years. November 2025 marked the fourteenth month in a row when monthly SIP flows stayed above ₹25,000 Crore. However, over the last 3 months, the ₹30,000 crore SIP flow mark has remained elusive. 

SIP STORY FLATTENS; MILESTONES GET TOUGHER 

Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted. 

Month  FY26  FY25  FY24  FY23  FY22  FY21  FY20  FY19  FY18 
March    25,926  19,271  14,276  12,328  9,182  8,641  8,055  7,119 
February    25,999  19,187   13,686  11,438  7,528  8,513  8,095  6,425 
January    26,400  18,838   13,856  11,517  8,023  8,532  8,064  6,644 
December    26,459  17,610   13,573   11,305  8,418  8,518  8,022  6,222 
November  29,445  25,320  17,073   13,306  11,005  7,302  8,273  7,985  5,893 
October  29,529  25,323  16,928  13,041  10,519  7,800  8,246  7,985  5,621 
September  29,361  24,509  16,042   12,976   10,351  7,788  8,263  7,727  5,516 
August  28,265  23,547  15,814  12,693   9,923  7,792  8,231  7,658  5,206 
July  28,464  23,332  15,245   12,140   9,609  7,831  8,324  7,554  4,947 
Jun  27,269  21,262  14,734  12,276   9,156  7,917  8,122  7,554  4,744 
May  26,688  20,904  14,749   12,286   8,819  8,123  8,183  7,304  4,584 
April  26,632  20,371  13,728  11,863  8,596  8,376  8,238  6,690  4,269 

Data Source: AMFI 

The pace of milestones has slowed in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24 amid macro uncertainty. There have been just 3 milestones in first 8 months of FY26. The scenario should, hopefully, improve once the barrier of ₹30,000 crore SIP flows is broken. 

READING THROUGH THE SIP TICKET STORY 

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. If FY25 was the best full fiscal year; then FY26 (extrapolated) promises to be better. 

Financial 
Year 		 Gross Annual SIP 
flows (₹ Crore) 		 Average Monthly
SIP Ticket (AMST) 		 YOY Accretion 
in (%) 
FY16-17  ₹43,921 Crore   ₹3,660 Crore   
FY17-18  ₹67,190 Crore   ₹5,600 Crore  53.01% 
FY18-19  ₹92,693 Crore   ₹7,725 Crore  37.95% 
FY19-20  ₹100,084 Crore   ₹8,340 Crore  7.96% 
FY20-21  ₹96,080 Crore   ₹8,007 Crore  -3.99% 
FY21-22  ₹124,566 Crore   ₹10,381 Crore  29.65% 
FY22-23  ₹155,972 Crore   ₹12,998 Crore  25.21% 
FY23-24  ₹199,219 Crore  ₹16,602 Crore  27.73% 
FY24-25  ₹289,352 Crore  ₹24,113 Crore  45.24% 
FY25-26 #  ₹338,480 Crore  ₹28,207 Crore  16.98% 

Data Source: AMFI (# – 8 months data annualized) 

The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 8 months data annualized; which is normally reflective of full-year trend. These trends have only been bettered in the past. Despite the volatility in markets, average monthly SIPs in FY26 are 16.98% higher than FY25. Interestingly, the average monthly SIP flows are up nearly 2.7X since FY22 and 7.7X since FY17. 

SIP FOLIOS FINALLY GET BACK ABOVE THE 10 CRORE MARK 

SIP folios in November 2025 bounced for the seventh month in a row and finally got back above 10 Crore folios.  It is a relief that the clean-up impact is finally neutralized. SIP folios at 1,001.84 Lakhs are inching closer to the December 2024 peak of 1,032.03 Lakhs. Gross SIP folio accretions in November 2025 were lower MOM at 57.14 Lakhs; but SIP closures were also lower at 43.18 Lakhs, resulting in SIP stoppage ratio of 75.6%. Since April 2025 (post SIP folios clean-up), the outstanding SIP folios have bounced 12.7% from a low of 889.08 Lakhs. 

What about SIP AUM? Between October 2025 and November 2025, SIP AUM grew from ₹16,25,305 Crore to ₹16,52,665 Crore; as MTM gains offset the higher SIP stoppage ratio. This month, the ratio of SIP folio accretion to total folios accretion has fallen sharply from around 60% to 53%. 

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – HOVERING AROUND 75% LEVELS 

The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio; the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.  

Month  SIP Stoppage  
January 2025  109.15% 
February 2025  122.76% 
March 2025  128.27% 
Fiscal FY25  75.63% 
April 2025  352.79% 
May 2025  72.12% 
June 2025  77.77% 
July 2025  62.66% 
August 2025  74.51% 
September 2025  76.27% 
October 2025  74.85% 
November 2025  75.57% 
Fiscal FY26 #  100.76% 

Data Source: AMFI (# 8 months data) 

After a long gap, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio is at 100.76% and normalizing. There are still the SIP clean-up distortion and the April effect; but even otherwise, the SIP stoppage ratio has averaged around 75% in the last 4 months. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios; and since then, only 1.13 Crore folios have been recovered. The base is cleaner, but it will take time to recoup previous peaks. For now, SIP stoppage ratio continues to look inflated; distinctly higher than the peak of the pandemic period. 

