iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Market Wrap – IT and Banking Provide Crucial Support

1 Feb 2026 , 05:53 PM

As the earnings season picked up pace, the market witnessed a choppy week. After a sharp sell-off in the prior week, it stabilised and eked out a marginal gain of 0.04%. However, the stability was almost entirely due to two sectors – IT and banking.  NIFTY BANK rebounded with a 1.42% gain, supported by strength in PSU and select private banks. On strong earnings, IT stocks rallied. NIFTY IT outperformed with a sharp 2.79% rise, snapping its three-week losing streak, driven by gains in heavyweight IT stocks. 

Most of the other sectors witnessed a weak performance. NIFTY ENERGY slipped 0.18%, signalling a consolidation after last week’s sharp correction, while NIFTY FMCG declined 0.56%, extending its ongoing losing streak. NIFTY AUTO fell 1.75%, remaining under pressure, NIFTY PHARMA dropped 2.39% amid broad-based weakness in pharma heavyweights, and NIFTY REALTY slid 2.40%, continuing its recent downtrend. 

NIFTY 50 – Flat Week Supported By IT and Banking 

Weekly Performance: 0.0% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  25840.4  25940.6  25623.0  25683.3 
2026-01-12  25669.0  25813.2  25473.4  25790.2 
2026-01-13  25897.3  25899.8  25603.3  25732.3 
2026-01-14  25648.5  25791.8  25604.0  25665.6 
2026-01-16  25696.0  25873.5  25662.4  25694.3 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY 50 ended with a flat 0.04% gain in the week ended 16 January 2026, after a sharp 2.45% decline seen in the previous week, signalling a tentative stabilisation. Gains were led by Infosys (+4.7%), State Bank of India (+4.2%), Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, which together supported the index’s upside. However, the advance was largely offset by corrections in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and Larsen & Toubro, which collectively capped the index’s gains. Strong earnings from Infosys set the tone for IT stocks while banking stocks approached their all-time highs. Market breadth remained weak, with 23 stocks advancing against 26 declining. 

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Slight Rebound Halts Recent Slide 

Weekly Performance: 0.2% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  13775.8  13843.5  13619.1  13676.7 
2026-01-12  13681.4  13721.9  13491.6  13697.0 
2026-01-13  13750.8  13775.6  13529.6  13649.2 
2026-01-14  13624.8  13742.6  13590.8  13705.9 
2026-01-16  13727.5  13844.8  13657.9  13697.9 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT edged up marginally by 0.15% in the week ended 16 January 2026, snapping the sharp decline in the previous week. The positive momentum was supported by BSE Ltd (+5.2%), Coforge (+3.2%), HDFC Asset Management Company (+2.9%), Yes Bank (+2.7%) and Max Healthcare (+1.9%), which together supported the index’s upside. However, the advance was capped by a sharp ~10% fall in Dixon Technologies, along with weakness in PolicyBazaar (-4.2%), Polycab (-7.3%), Godrej Properties (-5.1%) and Voltas (-4.0%), which weighed on overall performance. Market breadth remained positive, with 13 stocks advancing against 12 declining. 

NIFTY IT – Earnings Surprises Lead To A Strong Rally 

Weekly Performance: 2.8% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  37861.2  38244.6  37861.1  38027.2 
2026-01-12  37938.6  38079.6  37573.1  37988.2 
2026-01-13  38227.9  38394.4  37777.8  38236.6 
2026-01-14  38127.2  38295.8  37649.1  37822.7 
2026-01-16  38433.4  39139.5  38390.5  39086.6 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY IT index gained 2.79% in the week ended 16 January 2026, ending its three-week losing streak and signalling a clear shift in the short-term trend. The upmove was driven by strong gains in Tech Mahindra (+5.58%), Infosys (+4.69%), L&T Infotech (+4.49%), Coforge (+3.20%) and HCL Technologies (+2.16%), which provided substantial support to the index. On the other hand, Persistent Systems (-0.16%) and Tata Consultancy Services (-0.03%) offered mild resistance, though their impact remained limited. Market breadth was positive, with 8 stocks advancing against 2 declining. 

 

NIFTY BANK – Near All-Time Highs 

Weekly Performance: 1.4% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  59558.1  59739.6  59154.2  59251.6 
2026-01-12  59217.2  59541.1  58864.2  59450.5 
2026-01-13  59767.6  59767.6  59312.1  59578.8 
2026-01-14  59330.4  59796.6  59324.2  59580.1 
2026-01-16  59590.4  60235.1  59510.5  60095.1 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY BANK index rose 1.42% in the week ended 16 January 2026, reversing the decline recorded in the previous week and signalling a recovery in banking stocks. The upmove was driven by strong gains in IndusInd Bank (+8.12%), Punjab National Bank (+7.70%), Federal Bank (+5.86%) and State Bank of India (+4.18%), which together provided significant support to the index. However, the advance was partly offset by a sharp fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with weakness in HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank, which capped the index’s upside. Market breadth remained positive, with 9 stocks advancing against 3 declining. 

NIFTY ENERGY – A modest correction after a sharp fall in the prior week 

Weekly Performance: -0.2% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  34736.4  34951.8  34284.2  34409.3 
2026-01-12  34404.8  34517.9  33899.4  34473.6 
2026-01-13  34630.0  34705.9  34177.9  34416.7 
2026-01-14  34364.0  34811.8  34328.6  34622.2 
2026-01-16  34614.4  34745.3  34246.9  34346.4 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY ENERGY index declined 0.18% in the week ended 16 January 2026, extending its weakness and indicating a pause rather than a clear reversal in trend. The weakness was driven by sharp losses in Gujarat State Power & Chemicals and Power India, along with continued pressure in CG Power (-5.78%), which together dragged the index lower. Gains in ONGC (+5.59%), Coal India and NTPC, along with strength in Oil India and BPCL, provided partial support but were insufficient to offset the broader pressure. Market breadth remained weak, with 13 stocks advancing and 27 declining. 

NIFTY FMCG – ITC continues to be a drag 

Weekly Performance: -0.6% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  52918.2  53083.5  52332.6  52438.1 
2026-01-12  52381.2  52814.9  52271.8  52745.5 
2026-01-13  52816.4  53007.1  52326.2  52577.1 
2026-01-14  52608.8  52608.8  52162.4  52258.6 
2026-01-16  52510.9  52601.4  52038.6  52142.5 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY FMCG index declined 0.56% in the week ended 16 January 2026, extending its three-week losing streak and indicating that the bearish trend remains intact. The decline was led by ITC (-2.36%), along with continued pressure from Hindustan Unilever, Patanjali, Britannia and Radico, collectively weighing on sector performance. On the positive side, gains in Vardhman Textiles, Nestlé India, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate-Palmolive and United Spirits provided partial support. Market breadth remained narrow, with 7 stocks advancing against 8 declining. 

 

NIFTY AUTO – Index Slides as Maruti and Eicher Lead Downturn 

Weekly Performance: -1.7% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  28380.0  28516.0  28034.8  28087.7 
2026-01-12  28055.4  28165.6  27492.7  28011.8 
2026-01-13  28154.3  28159.6  27694.6  27915.1 
2026-01-14  27893.8  27932.3  27635.7  27721.8 
2026-01-16  27642.4  27977.2  27516.2  27596.2 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY AUTO index slipped 1.75% in the week ended 16 January 2026, recording its second straight weekly decline and reinforcing the prevailing weak trend. Selling pressure was concentrated in key names such as Maruti Suzuki (-3.89%), Eicher Motors (-2.56%) and TVS Motor (-2.86%), with additional drag from TI India (-4.48%) and Mahindra & Mahindra, which together weighed heavily on the index. In contrast, Balkrishna Industries (+3.70%) and Bharat Forge (+0.89%) posted modest gains, though their impact was limited amid broad-based weakness. Market breadth stayed poor, with just 2 stocks advancing against 12 declining. 

NIFTY PHARMA – Sharp Weekly Decline Led by Heavyweight Pressure 

Weekly Performance: -2.4% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  22961.1  22989.8  22696.4  22761.0 
2026-01-12  22758.0  22769.8  22392.5  22668.4 
2026-01-13  22708.1  22742.7  22392.2  22562.3 
2026-01-14  22571.1  22580.8  22413.9  22505.4 
2026-01-16  22456.6  22484.3  22175.2  22217.1 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY PHARMA index declined 2.39% in the week ended 16 January 2026, deepening the ongoing downtrend after a phase of subdued and mixed weekly performance. The weakness was driven by sharp losses in Sun Pharma (-3.53%) and Divi’s Laboratories (-5.75%), along with continued pressure from Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Ipca Laboratories, which together exerted significant drag on the index. Selective gains in Torrent Pharma, Gland Pharma, Alkem Laboratories and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals failed to offset the broad-based sell-off. Market breadth remained weak, with 4 advances against 16 declines. 

NIFTY REALTY – Index Slides Further as Realty Majors Weigh 

Weekly Performance: -2.4% 

date  open  high  low  close 
2026-01-09  891.8  893.1  869.0  874.0 
2026-01-12  874.2  878.4  852.1  863.3 
2026-01-13  865.1  871.1  848.2  858.0 
2026-01-14  854.6  855.8  843.6  850.0 
2026-01-16  853.0  867.6  847.7  853.0 

Source: NSE 

Figure: Recent performance 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY REALTY index declined 2.40% in the week ended 16 January 2026, extending its recent downtrend and marking the second consecutive weekly loss, signalling sustained bearish momentum in the sector. The weakness was led by sharp declines in Godrej Properties (-5.15%) and DLF (-3.14%), along with continued pressure from Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Prestige, which together dragged the index lower. On the positive side, Lodha Group (+0.90%) and Anant Raj offered marginal support, though their contribution was limited amid broad-based selling. Market breadth remained weak, with 2 stocks advancing against 8 declining. 

Related Tags

  • BankingStocks
  • FinancialStocks
  • ITSector
  • MarketSentiment
  • Nifty50
  • NIFTYAUTO
  • NiftyBank
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.