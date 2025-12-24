iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 19, 2025

24 Dec 2025 , 01:11 PM

FPIs were equity net buyers of $419 Million this week. The VIX dipped further from 10.11 to 9.68 levels, even touching a low of 8.86 during the week. The fall in VIX can be attributed to the mellowing of FPI selling and late gains in the Indian rupee.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES LOWER DESPITE FRIDAY BOUNCE

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

84,756.79

85,067.50

84,734.96

84,929.36

18-Dec-25

84,518.33

84,780.19

84,238.43

84,481.81

17-Dec-25

84,856.26

84,889.45

84,415.98

84,559.65

16-Dec-25

85,025.61

85,059.96

84,620.61

84,679.86

15-Dec-25

84,891.75

85,278.63

84,840.32

85,213.36

12-Dec-25

85,051.03

85,320.82

84,956.74

85,267.66
Weekly Returns

-0.40%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell by -338 points or -0.40%. Sensex staged late recovery on Friday, in sync with the sharp recovery in the Indian rupee. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,279 and low of 84,238. The Friday recovery only help cover part of the losses.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – DOWN DESPITE NEW LOWS IN VIX

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

25,911.50

25,993.35

25,880.45

25,966.40

18-Dec-25

25,764.70

25,902.35

25,726.30

25,815.55

17-Dec-25

25,902.40

25,929.15

25,770.35

25,818.55

16-Dec-25

25,951.50

25,980.75

25,834.35

25,860.10

15-Dec-25

25,930.05

26,047.15

25,904.75

26,027.30

12-Dec-25

25,971.20

26,057.60

25,938.45

26,046.95
Weekly Returns

-0.31%

Data Source: NSE

It was a flash in the pan, as the Nifty again closed below the psychological 26,000 levels. Nifty fell -81 points or -0.31% for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,047 and low of 25,726. VIX touched a record low of 8.86, but did not help the Nifty.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

59,718.60

60,383.15

59,632.50

60,310.15

18-Dec-25

59,423.25

59,703.65

58,962.45

59,592.15

17-Dec-25

59,698.75

59,889.90

59,242.30

59,388.85

16-Dec-25

60,155.20

60,157.20

59,565.90

59,710.80

15-Dec-25

60,209.85

60,250.25

59,812.65

60,212.80

12-Dec-25

59,769.90

60,331.80

59,718.95

60,283.30
Weekly Returns

0.04%

Data Source: NSE

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed flat just above 60,000 levels; with a sharp recovery in last 2 days. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 60,383 and low of 58,962. The late recovery does hint at mid-caps gaining from signs of overall stability.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – RISKS STILL DOMINATE

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

17,205.25

17,407.70

17,191.15

17,390.35

18-Dec-25

17,154.15

17,190.45

16,998.60

17,160.20

17-Dec-25

17,293.25

17,326.80

17,103.95

17,138.55

16-Dec-25

17,399.60

17,400.60

17,240.55

17,265.15

15-Dec-25

17,389.15

17,442.15

17,328.05

17,425.85

12-Dec-25

17,298.05

17,401.35

17,277.55

17,389.95
Weekly Returns

0.00%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index also closed flat, but the positive news was the recovery in the last two days. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,442 and a low of 16,999. It looks like mid-caps will precede the small caps in terms of alpha hunting priorities.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS APPLY THE PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

59,047.40

59,140.55

58,897.50

59,069.20

18-Dec-25

58,712.70

59,211.00

58,712.70

58,912.85

17-Dec-25

59,072.80

59,127.20

58,801.40

58,926.75

16-Dec-25

59,288.75

59,335.25

58,966.35

59,034.60

15-Dec-25

59,053.70

59,533.00

59,044.65

59,461.80

12-Dec-25

59,401.50

59,545.70

59,224.85

59,389.95
Weekly Returns

-0.54%

Data Source: NSE

In a week when PSU banks were the top gainers and Private Banks were the top losers; the Bank Nifty was set to face pressure. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 59,533 and low of 58,713. Private banks are seen as more vulnerable to NIM pressure and valuation froth.

NIFTY IT INDEX – HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

38,991.30

39,054.35

38,590.25

38,691.60

18-Dec-25

38,273.60

38,667.35

38,248.75

38,633.35

17-Dec-25

37,996.95

38,367.85

37,969.45

38,172.05

16-Dec-25

38,262.30

38,293.40

37,946.75

38,062.50

15-Dec-25

38,125.95

38,410.70

38,042.95

38,386.25

12-Dec-25

38,203.85

38,300.30

37,901.75

38,274.75
Weekly Returns

+1.09%

Data Source: NSE

Amidst the uncertainty in global trade and IT spending, Indian IT stocks continued to show solid performance. IT index gained 1.09% this week; on hopes that size and robust margins will allow Indian IT to sustain growth. Weekly high was 39,054 and low was 37,947 levels.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – HOLDING UP WITH OMC SUPPORT

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

11,877.30

11,971.30

11,868.70

11,959.25

18-Dec-25

11,852.20

11,906.55

11,792.65

11,845.95

17-Dec-25

11,900.35

11,940.20

11,855.95

11,884.65

16-Dec-25

11,911.85

11,932.50

11,817.85

11,856.80

15-Dec-25

11,920.90

11,956.45

11,808.60

11,948.65

12-Dec-25

11,833.15

11,937.25

11,819.15

11,927.00
Weekly Returns

+0.27%

Data Source: NSE

For the week in a row, the oil & gas index managed to hold in the positive. With Reliance getting a rating upgrade; and OMCs benefitting from low crude prices, oil had a relatively better week. The index touched a weekly high of 11,971, and low of 11,792.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CORRECTS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

27,280.40

27,691.80

27,280.40

27,657.25

18-Dec-25

27,459.20

27,475.75

27,013.75

27,321.90

17-Dec-25

27,620.00

27,689.40

27,438.30

27,489.25

16-Dec-25

27,500.30

27,605.30

27,447.80

27,542.20

15-Dec-25

27,706.05

27,771.80

27,477.85

27,568.10

12-Dec-25

27,687.85

27,852.45

27,683.95

27,820.85
Weekly Returns

-0.59%

Data Source: NSE

Last week, the auto index slowed after a rapid rally; and this week the trend continued. The short-term triggers are done and dusted. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,772 and low of 27,014 levels. It remains to be seen; how monthly sales numbers pan out.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONSUMER STOCKS SEE REVIVAL OF INTEREST

Date Open High Low Close

19-Dec-25

54,507.00

54,854.85

54,507.00

54,781.35

18-Dec-25

54,623.00

54,683.80

54,323.90

54,546.45

17-Dec-25

54,772.20

54,938.90

54,515.75

54,603.40

16-Dec-25

54,799.45

55,324.90

54,699.95

54,863.45

15-Dec-25

54,473.45

54,930.80

54,264.75

54,868.40

12-Dec-25

54,671.05

54,744.70

54,236.05

54,490.80
Weekly Returns

+0.53%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty FMCG index joined other consumer stocks in the rally, amid falling inflation. Investors are now more confident that the GST impact should get neutralized by higher sales. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,325 and low of 54,265 levels this week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|12:06 PM
Zydus Lifesciences Partners Bioeq to Commercialise Ranibizumab Biosimilar in US

Zydus Lifesciences Partners Bioeq to Commercialise Ranibizumab Biosimilar in US

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:44 AM
GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹199.2 Crore Railway Bridge Contract From North Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹199.2 Crore Railway Bridge Contract From North Eastern Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:37 AM
VA Tech Wabag Named Preferred EPC Partner for Hadda ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech Wabag Named Preferred EPC Partner for Hadda ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:31 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|06:32 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.