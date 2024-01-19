Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ADROIT INFOTECH LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ADROIT INFOTECH LIMITED (532172) RECORD DATE 19/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.5/- on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/01/2024 DR-700/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.01.2024)