Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.61
14.31
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.89
171.23
565.75
711.02
Net Worth
311.5
185.54
567.05
712.32
Minority Interest
Debt
188.11
140.16
41.13
35.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.81
20.59
31.45
22.33
Total Liabilities
526.42
346.29
639.63
770.45
Fixed Assets
288.65
253.71
245.67
242.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
139.16
141.39
149.46
65.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.95
7.79
65.21
0
Networking Capital
59.79
-82.32
178.29
389.83
Inventories
197.12
179.31
95.91
122.98
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
256.13
303.93
211.66
177.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,001.16
909.88
560.9
744.96
Sundry Creditors
-177.97
-253.57
-90.3
-108.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,216.64
-1,221.88
-599.88
-547.35
Cash
8.85
25.74
1
72.48
Total Assets
526.41
346.3
639.63
770.47
