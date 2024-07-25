Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,033.09
1,019.11
944.21
1,082.84
1,181.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,033.09
1,019.11
944.21
1,082.84
1,181.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.17
6.55
10.46
8.45
6.77
Total Income
1,050.26
1,025.66
954.67
1,091.29
1,188.03
Total Expenditure
911.9
891.1
941.22
988.02
1,056.83
PBIDT
138.35
134.56
13.45
103.26
131.19
Interest
11.9
13.02
12.38
12.44
13.65
PBDT
126.45
121.54
1.07
90.83
117.54
Depreciation
34.87
34.06
33.95
31.55
30.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.95
18.76
8.09
6.04
31.37
Deferred Tax
2.99
7.52
-1.5
-141.76
23.06
Reported Profit After Tax
66.65
61.21
-39.47
195
32.69
Minority Interest After NP
1.45
1.04
1.85
1.3
0.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
65.21
60.17
-41.32
193.7
31.81
Extra-ordinary Items
2.69
0
0.16
0.92
-10.29
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
62.52
60.17
-41.48
192.78
42.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.37
4.21
-2.89
13.54
2.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.62
28.61
28.61
28.61
28.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.39
13.2
1.42
9.53
11.1
PBDTM(%)
12.23
11.92
0.11
8.38
9.95
PATM(%)
6.45
6
-4.18
18
2.76
The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.Read More
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.Read More
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.Read More
On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.Read More
The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.Read More
