Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

635
(0.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

AKUMS DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,786.55

153.484,23,122.72863.290.775,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,916.05

85.561,57,170.675180.512,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,442.3

27.541,16,579.091,178.160.93,969.86360.73

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,309.4

22.611,08,750.471,882.10.616,678.8322.47

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,174.85

65.781,07,610.664600.882,376222.38

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: RELATED NEWS

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

