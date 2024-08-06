Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,786.55
|153.48
|4,23,122.72
|863.29
|0.77
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,916.05
|85.56
|1,57,170.67
|518
|0.51
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,442.3
|27.54
|1,16,579.09
|1,178.16
|0.9
|3,969.86
|360.73
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,309.4
|22.61
|1,08,750.47
|1,882.1
|0.61
|6,678.8
|322.47
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,174.85
|65.78
|1,07,610.66
|460
|0.88
|2,376
|222.38
