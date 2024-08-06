Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Aug-2024
|Feb-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
75.26%
75.26%
75.26%
84.91%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.86%
12.92%
12.92%
15.08%
Non-Institutions
7.15%
9.08%
9.08%
0%
Total Non-Promoter
22.01%
22.01%
22.01%
15.08%
Custodian
2.72%
2.72%
2.72%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.Read More
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.Read More
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.Read More
On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.Read More
The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.Read More
