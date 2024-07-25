Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,052.2
2,027.04
2,151.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,052.2
2,027.04
2,151.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
23.72
19.16
14.87
Total Income
2,075.92
2,046.2
2,166.01
Total Expenditure
1,803
1,929.49
2,151.74
PBIDT
272.92
116.71
14.27
Interest
24.92
24.81
25.8
PBDT
247.99
91.9
-11.54
Depreciation
68.93
65.5
60.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
40.7
14.13
61.42
Deferred Tax
10.51
-143.26
21.65
Reported Profit After Tax
127.86
155.53
-154.74
Minority Interest After NP
2.48
3.15
1.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
125.38
152.38
-156.42
Extra-ordinary Items
2.64
1.13
4.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
122.74
151.25
-160.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.58
10.65
-10.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
30.62
28.61
28.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.29
5.75
0.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.23
7.67
-7.19
The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.Read More
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.Read More
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.Read More
On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.Read More
The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.Read More
