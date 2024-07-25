iifl-logo-icon 1
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

613.3
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,052.2

2,027.04

2,151.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,052.2

2,027.04

2,151.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

23.72

19.16

14.87

Total Income

2,075.92

2,046.2

2,166.01

Total Expenditure

1,803

1,929.49

2,151.74

PBIDT

272.92

116.71

14.27

Interest

24.92

24.81

25.8

PBDT

247.99

91.9

-11.54

Depreciation

68.93

65.5

60.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

40.7

14.13

61.42

Deferred Tax

10.51

-143.26

21.65

Reported Profit After Tax

127.86

155.53

-154.74

Minority Interest After NP

2.48

3.15

1.68

Net Profit after Minority Interest

125.38

152.38

-156.42

Extra-ordinary Items

2.64

1.13

4.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

122.74

151.25

-160.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.58

10.65

-10.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

30.62

28.61

28.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.29

5.75

0.66

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.23

7.67

-7.19

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Related NEWS

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Read More
Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Read More
Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Read More
Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Read More
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

Read More

