Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

624
(-0.06%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:29:53 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,178.18

3,654.82

3,671.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,178.18

3,654.82

3,671.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

34.03

46.11

22.83

Total Income

4,212.21

3,700.93

3,694.73

Total Expenditure

4,081.23

3,391.57

3,776.59

PBIDT

130.98

309.35

-81.86

Interest

50.61

46.25

16.66

PBDT

80.36

263.11

-98.52

Depreciation

125.64

112.81

94.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

75.54

79.74

63.72

Deferred Tax

-121.61

-27.26

-6.04

Reported Profit After Tax

0.79

97.82

-250.87

Minority Interest After NP

4.83

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.04

97.82

-250.87

Extra-ordinary Items

17.4

-34.97

-8.7

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-21.44

132.79

-242.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

6.63

-17.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

28.61

28.61

28.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.13

8.46

-2.22

PBDTM(%)

1.92

7.19

-2.68

PATM(%)

0.01

2.67

-6.83

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Related NEWS

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Read More
Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Read More
Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Read More
Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Read More
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

