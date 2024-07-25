Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,178.18
3,654.82
3,671.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,178.18
3,654.82
3,671.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
34.03
46.11
22.83
Total Income
4,212.21
3,700.93
3,694.73
Total Expenditure
4,081.23
3,391.57
3,776.59
PBIDT
130.98
309.35
-81.86
Interest
50.61
46.25
16.66
PBDT
80.36
263.11
-98.52
Depreciation
125.64
112.81
94.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
75.54
79.74
63.72
Deferred Tax
-121.61
-27.26
-6.04
Reported Profit After Tax
0.79
97.82
-250.87
Minority Interest After NP
4.83
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.04
97.82
-250.87
Extra-ordinary Items
17.4
-34.97
-8.7
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-21.44
132.79
-242.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
6.63
-17.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
28.61
28.61
28.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.13
8.46
-2.22
PBDTM(%)
1.92
7.19
-2.68
PATM(%)
0.01
2.67
-6.83
