Summary

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 19, 2004 and received a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated May 13, 2004 issued by the RoC.Alkums Drugs & Pharmas are a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. They are into sale of branded pharmaceutical formulations and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Some of the other services include formulation research and development, preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers into the Indian and global markets, and other testing services. Some of manufacturing units have been accredited by various global regulatory agencies such as the European Good Manufacturing Practice, the World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practice and the United States National Sanitation Foundation. Their specialization extends to development and sale of APIs across diverse chemical processes and therapeutic areas such as anti-infective, respiratory and diabetes. In 2004, the Company established first plant for oral dosage commissioned at 19, 20, 21, Sector 6A, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In 2007, it established dedicated manufacturing site for oral liquid dosage and sterile products both at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It incorporated Maxcure Nutravedics Limited to venture into nutraceuticals in 2009. In 2010, it dedicated a facility for hormones ; de

