Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

633.85
(-1.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open644
  • Day's High652
  • 52 Wk High1,175.9
  • Prev. Close641.25
  • Day's Low631.05
  • 52 Wk Low 530.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,439.84
  • P/E155.58
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value77.53
  • EPS4.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,976.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

644

Prev. Close

641.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,439.84

Day's High

652

Day's Low

631.05

52 Week's High

1,175.9

52 Week's Low

530.05

Book Value

77.53

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,976.42

P/E

155.58

EPS

4.12

Divi. Yield

0

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.26%

Non-Promoter- 14.87%

Institutions: 14.86%

Non-Institutions: 7.15%

Custodian: 2.72%

Share Price

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

28.61

14.31

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

282.89

171.23

565.75

711.02

Net Worth

311.5

185.54

567.05

712.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,178.18

3,654.82

3,671.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,178.18

3,654.82

3,671.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

34.03

46.11

22.83

View Annually Results

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SANDEEP JAIN

Managing Director

SANJEEV JAIN

Independent Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharamvir Malik

Independent Director

Kewal Kundanlal Handa

Independent Director

NAND LAL KALRA

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Sinha

Non Executive Director

SUNIL KUMAR THAKUR

Independent Director

SATWINDER SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 19, 2004 and received a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated May 13, 2004 issued by the RoC.Alkums Drugs & Pharmas are a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. They are into sale of branded pharmaceutical formulations and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Some of the other services include formulation research and development, preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers into the Indian and global markets, and other testing services. Some of manufacturing units have been accredited by various global regulatory agencies such as the European Good Manufacturing Practice, the World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practice and the United States National Sanitation Foundation. Their specialization extends to development and sale of APIs across diverse chemical processes and therapeutic areas such as anti-infective, respiratory and diabetes. In 2004, the Company established first plant for oral dosage commissioned at 19, 20, 21, Sector 6A, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In 2007, it established dedicated manufacturing site for oral liquid dosage and sterile products both at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It incorporated Maxcure Nutravedics Limited to venture into nutraceuticals in 2009. In 2010, it dedicated a facility for hormones ; de
Company FAQs

What is the Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹633.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹9976.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 155.58 and 4.51 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹530.05 and ₹1175.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -20.40%, 3 Month at -25.04% and 1 Month at 1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.26 %
Institutions - 14.86 %
Public - 7.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

