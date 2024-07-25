Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹644
Prev. Close₹641.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,439.84
Day's High₹652
Day's Low₹631.05
52 Week's High₹1,175.9
52 Week's Low₹530.05
Book Value₹77.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,976.42
P/E155.58
EPS4.12
Divi. Yield0
The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.Read More
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.61
14.31
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.89
171.23
565.75
711.02
Net Worth
311.5
185.54
567.05
712.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,178.18
3,654.82
3,671.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,178.18
3,654.82
3,671.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
34.03
46.11
22.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SANDEEP JAIN
Managing Director
SANJEEV JAIN
Independent Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharamvir Malik
Independent Director
Kewal Kundanlal Handa
Independent Director
NAND LAL KALRA
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Sinha
Non Executive Director
SUNIL KUMAR THAKUR
Independent Director
SATWINDER SINGH
Reports by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 19, 2004 and received a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated May 13, 2004 issued by the RoC.Alkums Drugs & Pharmas are a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. They are into sale of branded pharmaceutical formulations and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Some of the other services include formulation research and development, preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers into the Indian and global markets, and other testing services. Some of manufacturing units have been accredited by various global regulatory agencies such as the European Good Manufacturing Practice, the World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practice and the United States National Sanitation Foundation. Their specialization extends to development and sale of APIs across diverse chemical processes and therapeutic areas such as anti-infective, respiratory and diabetes. In 2004, the Company established first plant for oral dosage commissioned at 19, 20, 21, Sector 6A, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In 2007, it established dedicated manufacturing site for oral liquid dosage and sterile products both at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It incorporated Maxcure Nutravedics Limited to venture into nutraceuticals in 2009. In 2010, it dedicated a facility for hormones ; de
The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹633.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹9976.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 155.58 and 4.51 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹530.05 and ₹1175.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -20.40%, 3 Month at -25.04% and 1 Month at 1.67%.
