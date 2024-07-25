Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 19, 2004 and received a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated May 13, 2004 issued by the RoC.Alkums Drugs & Pharmas are a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. They are into sale of branded pharmaceutical formulations and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Some of the other services include formulation research and development, preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers into the Indian and global markets, and other testing services. Some of manufacturing units have been accredited by various global regulatory agencies such as the European Good Manufacturing Practice, the World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practice and the United States National Sanitation Foundation. Their specialization extends to development and sale of APIs across diverse chemical processes and therapeutic areas such as anti-infective, respiratory and diabetes. In 2004, the Company established first plant for oral dosage commissioned at 19, 20, 21, Sector 6A, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In 2007, it established dedicated manufacturing site for oral liquid dosage and sterile products both at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. It incorporated Maxcure Nutravedics Limited to venture into nutraceuticals in 2009. In 2010, it dedicated a facility for hormones ; dedicated a facility for cosmetics and dermatology at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In 2010, it incorporated Akumentis Healthcare Limited to venture into branded formulations.In 2011, it innovated bi-layered sustained release tablets for the first time. In 2012, acquired subsidiary, Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited to expand capacity and capabilities. In 2013, it acquired Malik Lifesciences Private Limited manufacturing sites to expand capacity and capabilities. It established R&D Laboratory in Mumbai, Maharashtra to venture into regulated market in 2015. In 2021, the Company acquired Parabolic Drugs to form Akums Lifesciences Limited and ventured into APIs. Further, it acquired Kotdwar Plant in Uttarakhand by Akums Healthcare Limited. In 2022, it acquired facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand through the subsidiaries, Akums Healthcare Limited and in 2023, acquired Baddi facility in, Himachal Pradesh through Pure and Cure Healthcare Private LimitedFollowing a Scheme of Arrangement on October 17, 2023, Akums Lifesciences Limited got merged with its subsidiary, Pure and Cure Healthcare Private Limited (PCHL) with effect from April 1, 2022. As part of this acquisition, it acquired manufacturing units in Dera Bassi and Lalru in Punjab and Barwala in Haryana, and an R&D centre in Barwala, Haryana and commenced operations in the manufacture and sale of key starting materials, intermediates and APIs. The Company is proposing the Public Issue by raising funds aggregating Rs 680 Crores through Fresh Issue and by issuing 18,598,365 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.