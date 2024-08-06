iifl-logo-icon 1
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

620.3
(-0.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Related News

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

