Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Split

635
(0.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

19/01/2024
18/01/2025

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Related News

Akums Drugs & Pharm a shares close at a 17% premium

6 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The organisation is the largest CDMO serving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record and a broad clientele.

Akums Drugs Lists With 6% Premium

6 Aug 2024|09:56 AM

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares, aggregating ₹1,177 crore.

Akums Drugs & Pharma IPO subscribed 43 times so far

1 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹680 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.73 crore shares at a face value of ₹2 each.

Akums Drugs IPO Subscribed 3.20 times so far Day 2

31 Jul 2024|03:48 PM

On Monday, the business said that it had received ₹829 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public share sale subscription period.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 97%

30 Jul 2024|03:09 PM

The IPO includes a new issue of 1 Crore shares worth ₹680.00 Crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 Crore shares worth ₹1,176.74 Crore.

