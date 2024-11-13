iifl-logo-icon 1
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rights

1,052.75
(5.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Alembic Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

Alembic Pharma: Related News

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic heart failure medication

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The authorised ANDA is a therapeutic equivalent of the reference-listed drug (RLD), Corlanor tablets, in the same 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosages.

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval hypertension drug

11 Nov 2024|12:54 PM

These medications are also used to treat chronic stable angina and angina induced by coronary artery spasm.

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval for Diltiazem ER Capsules

21 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals continues to grow its footprint in the US, with this approval contributing to its robust portfolio of generic medications.

Alembic Pharma's Gujarat plant clears USFDA inspection

9 Oct 2024|03:09 PM

The business stated that the authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to the reference-listed drug product (RLD) Lastacaft Solution.

Alembic Pharma Shares Jump on USFDA Approval for Lamotrigine Tablets

4 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

The approved Lamotrigine Extended-Release tablets are therapeutic equivalents of GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal XR, with strengths of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA Approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

13 Aug 2024|12:48 PM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has got the final approval from USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg.

Alembic Pharma's Luphenazine Tablets Get USFDA Nod

25 Jul 2024|08:53 AM

Alembic has 210 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 182 final approvals and 28 tentative clearances.

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for generic Selexipag Injection

16 Jul 2024|03:08 PM

This certification allows a company to apply for approval of a generic drug before the patents of the brand-name drug expire.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

