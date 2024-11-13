No Record Found
The authorised ANDA is a therapeutic equivalent of the reference-listed drug (RLD), Corlanor tablets, in the same 5 mg and 7.5 mg dosages.
These medications are also used to treat chronic stable angina and angina induced by coronary artery spasm.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals continues to grow its footprint in the US, with this approval contributing to its robust portfolio of generic medications.
The business stated that the authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to the reference-listed drug product (RLD) Lastacaft Solution.
The approved Lamotrigine Extended-Release tablets are therapeutic equivalents of GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal XR, with strengths of 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has got the final approval from USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg.
Alembic has 210 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 182 final approvals and 28 tentative clearances.
This certification allows a company to apply for approval of a generic drug before the patents of the brand-name drug expire.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.
