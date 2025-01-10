Ami Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.88
36.44
36.44
31.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
638.23
550.35
481.57
132.45
Net Worth
675.11
586.79
518.01
163.95
Minority Interest
Debt
202.73
3.36
0.84
136.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.34
8.83
6.26
4.42
Total Liabilities
891.18
598.98
525.11
305
Fixed Assets
482.48
251.89
180.84
160.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.73
33.45
33.4
33.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.14
Networking Capital
309.03
255.02
211.95
108.24
Inventories
151.19
119.17
112.17
60.36
Inventory Days
78.71
64.68
Sundry Debtors
212.78
230.26
161.66
118.72
Debtor Days
113.44
127.22
Other Current Assets
125.13
66.08
67.62
35.58
Sundry Creditors
-161.51
-141.97
-118.41
-84.78
Creditor Days
83.09
90.85
Other Current Liabilities
-18.56
-18.52
-11.09
-21.64
Cash
31.94
58.61
98.92
1.56
Total Assets
891.18
598.97
525.11
304.99
