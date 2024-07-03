SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,120.55
Prev. Close₹2,120.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,760.88
Day's High₹2,168
Day's Low₹2,037.05
52 Week's High₹2,362.9
52 Week's Low₹1,004.45
Book Value₹299.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,491.65
P/E87.61
EPS24.23
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.88
36.44
36.44
31.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
638.23
550.35
481.57
132.45
Net Worth
675.11
586.79
518.01
163.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
520.13
340.6
yoy growth (%)
52.7
Raw materials
-272.83
-179.68
As % of sales
52.45
52.75
Employee costs
-41.36
-20.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
91.45
71.72
Depreciation
-10.08
-4.18
Tax paid
-19.5
-17.72
Working capital
186.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.7
Op profit growth
31.13
EBIT growth
26.52
Net profit growth
33.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
717.47
616.73
520.14
340.61
239.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
717.47
616.73
520.14
340.61
239.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.49
4.32
2.76
1.38
2.84
Chairman / Executive Director
Nareshbhai Ramjibhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia
Whole-time Director
Virendra Nath Mishra
Whole-time Director
Ram Mohan Rao Locande
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girikrishna Maniar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa M. Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Bandyopadhyay
Reports by Ami Organics Ltd
Summary
Ami Organics Limited was initially formed as a partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics with effect from 03 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of Ami Organics Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 June, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following which the Companys name was changed to Ami Organics Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC on April 18, 2018.The Company is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities. The Company is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. The Company Implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in 2011; it incorporated Ami OncoTheranostics, LLC in Delware, USA along with Photolitec LLC as a 50-50 JV in 2015. It increased warehouse capacity, equipped with modern infrastructure & a storage capacity of 1,050 MT of RM in 2017.The Company commenced its new Solvent Recovery Plant at Sachin in 2020. It acquired two units namely, the Ankleshwar and Jhagadia units from Gujarat Organics Limited (GOL) in 2021. The Company came out with an IPO which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders, mopped up with a total of Rs 570 crore through its public issue in September, 2021. The Company incorporated wholly
The Ami Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2074.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ami Organics Ltd is ₹8491.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ami Organics Ltd is 87.61 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ami Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ami Organics Ltd is ₹1004.45 and ₹2362.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ami Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.80%, 3 Years at 25.84%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 52.51%, 3 Month at 28.52% and 1 Month at -6.18%.
