Ami Organics Ltd Share Price

2,074.45
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open2,120.55
  Day's High2,168
  52 Wk High2,362.9
  Prev. Close2,120.55
  Day's Low2,037.05
  52 Wk Low 1,004.45
  Turnover (lac)6,760.88
  P/E87.61
  Face Value10
  Book Value299.41
  EPS24.23
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,491.65
  Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ami Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,120.55

Prev. Close

2,120.55

Turnover(Lac.)

6,760.88

Day's High

2,168

Day's Low

2,037.05

52 Week's High

2,362.9

52 Week's Low

1,004.45

Book Value

299.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,491.65

P/E

87.61

EPS

24.23

Divi. Yield

0.13

Ami Organics Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ami Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ami Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.96%

Non-Promoter- 33.80%

Institutions: 33.80%

Non-Institutions: 30.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ami Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.88

36.44

36.44

31.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

638.23

550.35

481.57

132.45

Net Worth

675.11

586.79

518.01

163.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

520.13

340.6

yoy growth (%)

52.7

Raw materials

-272.83

-179.68

As % of sales

52.45

52.75

Employee costs

-41.36

-20.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

91.45

71.72

Depreciation

-10.08

-4.18

Tax paid

-19.5

-17.72

Working capital

186.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.7

Op profit growth

31.13

EBIT growth

26.52

Net profit growth

33.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

717.47

616.73

520.14

340.61

239.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

717.47

616.73

520.14

340.61

239.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.49

4.32

2.76

1.38

2.84

Ami Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ami Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Nareshbhai Ramjibhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia

Whole-time Director

Virendra Nath Mishra

Whole-time Director

Ram Mohan Rao Locande

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girikrishna Maniar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa M. Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ami Organics Ltd

Summary

Ami Organics Limited was initially formed as a partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics with effect from 03 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of Ami Organics Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 June, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following which the Companys name was changed to Ami Organics Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC on April 18, 2018.The Company is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities. The Company is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. The Company Implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in 2011; it incorporated Ami OncoTheranostics, LLC in Delware, USA along with Photolitec LLC as a 50-50 JV in 2015. It increased warehouse capacity, equipped with modern infrastructure & a storage capacity of 1,050 MT of RM in 2017.The Company commenced its new Solvent Recovery Plant at Sachin in 2020. It acquired two units namely, the Ankleshwar and Jhagadia units from Gujarat Organics Limited (GOL) in 2021. The Company came out with an IPO which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders, mopped up with a total of Rs 570 crore through its public issue in September, 2021. The Company incorporated wholly
Company FAQs

What is the Ami Organics Ltd share price today?

The Ami Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2074.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ami Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ami Organics Ltd is ₹8491.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ami Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ami Organics Ltd is 87.61 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ami Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ami Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ami Organics Ltd is ₹1004.45 and ₹2362.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ami Organics Ltd?

Ami Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.80%, 3 Years at 25.84%, 1 Year at 82.21%, 6 Month at 52.51%, 3 Month at 28.52% and 1 Month at -6.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ami Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ami Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.97 %
Institutions - 33.80 %
Public - 30.23 %

