|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 The Notice of 17th AGM scheduled on September 20, 2024 at 4.00 P.M. IST through video conferencing/ other audio visual means is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Voting Results as per Regulation 44 and Scrutinizers Report dated September 21, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
