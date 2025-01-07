Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
520.13
340.6
yoy growth (%)
52.7
Raw materials
-272.83
-179.68
As % of sales
52.45
52.75
Employee costs
-41.36
-20.98
As % of sales
7.95
6.16
Other costs
-100.75
-59.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.37
17.53
Operating profit
105.17
80.2
OPM
20.22
23.54
Depreciation
-10.08
-4.18
Interest expense
-6.4
-5.61
Other income
2.76
1.33
Profit before tax
91.45
71.72
Taxes
-19.5
-17.72
Tax rate
-21.32
-24.71
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
71.94
53.99
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
71.94
53.99
yoy growth (%)
33.23
NPM
13.83
15.85
