iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ami Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,211.55
(6.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ami Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

520.13

340.6

yoy growth (%)

52.7

Raw materials

-272.83

-179.68

As % of sales

52.45

52.75

Employee costs

-41.36

-20.98

As % of sales

7.95

6.16

Other costs

-100.75

-59.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.37

17.53

Operating profit

105.17

80.2

OPM

20.22

23.54

Depreciation

-10.08

-4.18

Interest expense

-6.4

-5.61

Other income

2.76

1.33

Profit before tax

91.45

71.72

Taxes

-19.5

-17.72

Tax rate

-21.32

-24.71

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

71.94

53.99

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

71.94

53.99

yoy growth (%)

33.23

NPM

13.83

15.85

Ami Organics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ami Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.