|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.7
Op profit growth
31.21
EBIT growth
26.52
Net profit growth
33.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.22
23.53
EBIT margin
18.81
22.7
Net profit margin
13.83
15.85
RoCE
23.37
RoNW
5.21
RoA
4.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.75
17.14
Dividend per share
3
0
Cash EPS
16.97
15.81
Book value per share
143.33
52.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
50.61
P/CEPS
58.87
P/B
6.97
EV/EBIDTA
32.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-21.32
-24.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.78
Inventory days
60.53
Creditor days
-89.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.27
-13.76
Net debt / equity
-0.18
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
-0.93
1.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.45
-52.75
Employee costs
-7.95
-6.16
Other costs
-19.37
-17.54
