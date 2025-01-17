iifl-logo-icon 1
Ami Organics Ltd Key Ratios

2,004.35
(-2.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.7

Op profit growth

31.21

EBIT growth

26.52

Net profit growth

33.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.22

23.53

EBIT margin

18.81

22.7

Net profit margin

13.83

15.85

RoCE

23.37

RoNW

5.21

RoA

4.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.75

17.14

Dividend per share

3

0

Cash EPS

16.97

15.81

Book value per share

143.33

52.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.61

P/CEPS

58.87

P/B

6.97

EV/EBIDTA

32.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-21.32

-24.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.78

Inventory days

60.53

Creditor days

-89.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.27

-13.76

Net debt / equity

-0.18

0.8

Net debt / op. profit

-0.93

1.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.45

-52.75

Employee costs

-7.95

-6.16

Other costs

-19.37

-17.54

