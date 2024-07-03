Ami Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
246.73
176.67
224.96
166.44
172.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
246.73
176.67
224.96
166.44
172.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.44
1.04
1.34
3.49
1.5
Total Income
255.17
177.71
226.3
169.94
173.86
Total Expenditure
197.8
147.15
182.13
139.93
179.3
PBIDT
57.37
30.56
44.17
30
-5.44
Interest
0.5
4.43
2.07
2.54
0.82
PBDT
56.87
26.13
42.1
27.46
-6.25
Depreciation
6.83
6.18
4.9
3.76
3.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.12
4.53
8.96
5.31
6.38
Deferred Tax
0.36
0.73
2.57
0.58
0.7
Reported Profit After Tax
37.57
14.69
25.68
17.81
-17.02
Minority Interest After NP
0.23
0.74
0.53
1.06
1.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
37.33
13.95
25.15
16.75
-18.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.23
0
-24.68
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
37.33
13.95
25.38
16.75
5.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.38
3.67
6.85
4.83
-4.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.93
40.91
36.88
36.88
36.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.25
17.29
19.63
18.02
-3.15
PBDTM(%)
23.04
14.79
18.71
16.49
-3.62
PATM(%)
15.22
8.31
11.41
10.7
-9.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.