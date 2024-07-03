iifl-logo-icon 1
Ami Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

2,211.55
(6.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

246.73

176.67

224.96

166.44

172.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

246.73

176.67

224.96

166.44

172.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.44

1.04

1.34

3.49

1.5

Total Income

255.17

177.71

226.3

169.94

173.86

Total Expenditure

197.8

147.15

182.13

139.93

179.3

PBIDT

57.37

30.56

44.17

30

-5.44

Interest

0.5

4.43

2.07

2.54

0.82

PBDT

56.87

26.13

42.1

27.46

-6.25

Depreciation

6.83

6.18

4.9

3.76

3.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.12

4.53

8.96

5.31

6.38

Deferred Tax

0.36

0.73

2.57

0.58

0.7

Reported Profit After Tax

37.57

14.69

25.68

17.81

-17.02

Minority Interest After NP

0.23

0.74

0.53

1.06

1.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

37.33

13.95

25.15

16.75

-18.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.23

0

-24.68

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

37.33

13.95

25.38

16.75

5.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.38

3.67

6.85

4.83

-4.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.93

40.91

36.88

36.88

36.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.25

17.29

19.63

18.02

-3.15

PBDTM(%)

23.04

14.79

18.71

16.49

-3.62

PATM(%)

15.22

8.31

11.41

10.7

-9.87

