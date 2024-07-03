Ami Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
492.52
430.35
376.59
247.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
492.52
430.35
376.59
247.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.15
4.49
2.59
1.38
Total Income
498.66
434.85
379.18
249.1
Total Expenditure
438.94
348.51
297.2
190.81
PBIDT
59.73
86.34
81.98
58.29
Interest
3.87
1.82
5.82
4.21
PBDT
55.85
84.52
76.16
54.09
Depreciation
11.16
8.92
6.97
3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.06
17.51
15.79
12.45
Deferred Tax
1.61
1.96
2.74
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
23.03
56.13
50.67
38.6
Minority Interest After NP
5.41
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.62
56.13
50.67
38.6
Extra-ordinary Items
-16.36
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.98
56.13
50.67
38.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.29
16.25
16.08
12.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.88
36.44
36.44
10.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.12
20.06
21.76
23.53
PBDTM(%)
11.33
19.63
20.22
21.83
PATM(%)
4.67
13.04
13.45
15.58
