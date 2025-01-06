Ami Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
91.45
71.72
Depreciation
-10.08
-4.18
Tax paid
-19.5
-17.72
Working capital
186.55
Other operating items
Operating
248.41
Capital expenditure
27.35
Free cash flow
275.76
Equity raised
547.01
Investing
0.15
Financing
-79.23
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
743.7
