Ami Organics Ltd Board Meeting

2,090.05
(2.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:54 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other business items as attached disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202431 May 2024
Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 31, 2024 approved the allotment of 7,99,193 Equity shares of the Company on Preferential Basis as per the details attached.
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter & year ended March 31 2024 recommendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 and other business matters as per details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday , May 10, 2024, inter alia, considered & approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter & year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 is attached. Board has approved a final dividend of Rs. 3/- per Equity Shares on 3,68,80,562 number of Equity Shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24 subject to the confirmation by shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company as per details attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024) Newspaper publication of Financial Results for the quarter and year ending as on March 31, 2024 is herewith enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday April 26 2024 inter alia to consider evaluate and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue and determination of issue price subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company through postal ballot process as may be required under applicable law. Board has approved the raising of funds through Issuance of up to 7,99,193 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 1,240/- per equity shares on preferential basis. Other details are herewith attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds as per the details attached. Board has approved the raising of funds through issuance of securities or other eligible securities of the Company by way of Qualified Institutions Placement or other permissible modes as per the details attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 12, 2024 as per details attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Ami Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 as per the details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 as approved by Board is herewith attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

