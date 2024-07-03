Ami Organics Ltd Summary

Ami Organics Limited was initially formed as a partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics with effect from 03 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of Ami Organics Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 June, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following which the Companys name was changed to Ami Organics Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC on April 18, 2018.The Company is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities. The Company is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. The Company Implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in 2011; it incorporated Ami OncoTheranostics, LLC in Delware, USA along with Photolitec LLC as a 50-50 JV in 2015. It increased warehouse capacity, equipped with modern infrastructure & a storage capacity of 1,050 MT of RM in 2017.The Company commenced its new Solvent Recovery Plant at Sachin in 2020. It acquired two units namely, the Ankleshwar and Jhagadia units from Gujarat Organics Limited (GOL) in 2021. The Company came out with an IPO which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders, mopped up with a total of Rs 570 crore through its public issue in September, 2021. The Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Ami Organics Electrolytes Private Limited in 2023. The Company further embarked on setting brownfield project at Ankleshwar entailing a capex of Rs. 1900 Million. The existing Ankleshwar facility was demolished and work started to set up a new plant with advance technology for pharma intermediates business, scheduled to have installed capacity of 436.5 KL.The Company acquired a 55% stake in Baba Fine Chemicals (BFC) in FY 2024. A state-of-the-art technology driven plant in Ankleshwar Unit with the total reactor capacity of 442 KL dedicated for manufacture of advanced pharmaceutical intermediate business was established.