Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
4.95
4.85
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.37
16.48
22.21
39.92
Net Worth
61.62
21.43
27.06
44.75
Minority Interest
Debt
57.88
85.69
76.84
43.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.51
0.03
Total Liabilities
119.5
107.12
105.41
88.48
Fixed Assets
45.56
46.19
47.42
52.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.75
52.71
52.7
23.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.51
0
Networking Capital
3.46
7.23
3.41
11.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.12
0.38
0.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.63
9.16
5.15
12.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.59
-0.85
-1.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-1.46
-1.27
-0.39
Cash
2.73
1.01
1.35
0.91
Total Assets
119.5
107.14
105.39
88.47
