Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Balance Sheet

144.5
(-0.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.25

4.95

4.85

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.37

16.48

22.21

39.92

Net Worth

61.62

21.43

27.06

44.75

Minority Interest

Debt

57.88

85.69

76.84

43.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1.51

0.03

Total Liabilities

119.5

107.12

105.41

88.48

Fixed Assets

45.56

46.19

47.42

52.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

67.75

52.71

52.7

23.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.51

0

Networking Capital

3.46

7.23

3.41

11.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.12

0.38

0.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.63

9.16

5.15

12.71

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-0.59

-0.85

-1.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.95

-1.46

-1.27

-0.39

Cash

2.73

1.01

1.35

0.91

Total Assets

119.5

107.14

105.39

88.47

Asit C Mehta Fin : related Articles

No Record Found

