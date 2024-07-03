iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Share Price

145
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

  • Open148.4
  • Day's High148.4
  • 52 Wk High215.8
  • Prev. Close148.4
  • Day's Low145
  • 52 Wk Low 127.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.59
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.57
  • Div. Yield0
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

148.4

Prev. Close

148.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1.59

Day's High

148.4

Day's Low

145

52 Week's High

215.8

52 Week's Low

127.65

Book Value

73.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.25

4.95

4.85

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.37

16.48

22.21

39.92

Net Worth

61.62

21.43

27.06

44.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.28

3.61

2.48

1.86

yoy growth (%)

-9.2

45.52

33.4

18.62

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.58

-0.85

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.42

-0.57

-1.59

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0.13

0.14

0.06

0.06

Working capital

-6.23

5.46

-12.94

2.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.2

45.52

33.4

18.62

Op profit growth

-32.53

191.92

-41.87

29.05

EBIT growth

-37.88

198.32

-47.16

36.33

Net profit growth

440.55

-72.22

139.86

18.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42.4

29.21

34.54

29.66

27.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.4

29.21

34.54

29.66

27.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.69

4.63

7.7

9.44

3.13

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Asit C Mehta

Director

Deena A Mehta

Director

Kirit H Vora

Independent Director

P Sanyal

Director

Manohar Lal Vij

Additional Director

Madhu Lunawat

Additional Director

Ambareesh Baliga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puspraj R Pandey

Additional Director

Suresh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Summary

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Nucleus Netsoft & GIS India Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company is in the business of providing advisory and consultancy services on Fund mobilization and restructuring of Companies and renting vacant properties. Prior to this, the Company engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchasing, Consulting services etc, had discontinued their shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions. In 2001, the Company developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls, MIS and communication features.In 2003, the Company issued Travel Cards from Citibank and discontinued marketing of travellers cheques. In 2020-21, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for merger of Nucleus IT Enabled Services Ltd., the Wholly owned subsidiary company with the Company was implemented on March 31, 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd share price today?

The Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is ₹119.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is 0 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is ₹127.65 and ₹215.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd?

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.89%, 3 Years at -10.34%, 1 Year at -1.13%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at -15.08% and 1 Month at 3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

