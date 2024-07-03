Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹148.4
Prev. Close₹148.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.59
Day's High₹148.4
Day's Low₹145
52 Week's High₹215.8
52 Week's Low₹127.65
Book Value₹73.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
4.95
4.85
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.37
16.48
22.21
39.92
Net Worth
61.62
21.43
27.06
44.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.28
3.61
2.48
1.86
yoy growth (%)
-9.2
45.52
33.4
18.62
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.58
-0.85
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.42
-0.57
-1.59
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0.13
0.14
0.06
0.06
Working capital
-6.23
5.46
-12.94
2.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.2
45.52
33.4
18.62
Op profit growth
-32.53
191.92
-41.87
29.05
EBIT growth
-37.88
198.32
-47.16
36.33
Net profit growth
440.55
-72.22
139.86
18.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42.4
29.21
34.54
29.66
27.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.4
29.21
34.54
29.66
27.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.69
4.63
7.7
9.44
3.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Asit C Mehta
Director
Deena A Mehta
Director
Kirit H Vora
Independent Director
P Sanyal
Director
Manohar Lal Vij
Additional Director
Madhu Lunawat
Additional Director
Ambareesh Baliga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puspraj R Pandey
Additional Director
Suresh Kumar Jain
Reports by Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd
Summary
Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Nucleus Netsoft & GIS India Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company is in the business of providing advisory and consultancy services on Fund mobilization and restructuring of Companies and renting vacant properties. Prior to this, the Company engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchasing, Consulting services etc, had discontinued their shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions. In 2001, the Company developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls, MIS and communication features.In 2003, the Company issued Travel Cards from Citibank and discontinued marketing of travellers cheques. In 2020-21, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for merger of Nucleus IT Enabled Services Ltd., the Wholly owned subsidiary company with the Company was implemented on March 31, 2021.
The Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is ₹119.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is 0 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd is ₹127.65 and ₹215.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.89%, 3 Years at -10.34%, 1 Year at -1.13%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at -15.08% and 1 Month at 3.92%.
