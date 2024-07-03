iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Company Summary

143.55
(-0.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:22:00 PM

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Summary

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Nucleus Netsoft & GIS India Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company is in the business of providing advisory and consultancy services on Fund mobilization and restructuring of Companies and renting vacant properties. Prior to this, the Company engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchasing, Consulting services etc, had discontinued their shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions. In 2001, the Company developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls, MIS and communication features.In 2003, the Company issued Travel Cards from Citibank and discontinued marketing of travellers cheques. In 2020-21, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for merger of Nucleus IT Enabled Services Ltd., the Wholly owned subsidiary company with the Company was implemented on March 31, 2021.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.