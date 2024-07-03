Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Summary

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Nucleus Netsoft & GIS India Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company is in the business of providing advisory and consultancy services on Fund mobilization and restructuring of Companies and renting vacant properties. Prior to this, the Company engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchasing, Consulting services etc, had discontinued their shares and securities divisions due to adverse market conditions. In 2001, the Company developed its new Windows based version of money changing software with better controls, MIS and communication features.In 2003, the Company issued Travel Cards from Citibank and discontinued marketing of travellers cheques. In 2020-21, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for merger of Nucleus IT Enabled Services Ltd., the Wholly owned subsidiary company with the Company was implemented on March 31, 2021.