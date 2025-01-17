iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Key Ratios

144.4
(1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

108.19

202.09

31.5

7.34

Op profit growth

-149.72

260.92

-44.93

405.6

EBIT growth

-81.51

347.09

-55.11

-776.27

Net profit growth

85.59

6.26

-26.99

-39.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.8

15.91

13.32

31.81

EBIT margin

1.14

12.89

8.71

25.53

Net profit margin

-15.59

-17.49

-49.74

-89.6

RoCE

0.33

2.34

0.68

1.51

RoNW

-3.63

-1.72

-1.49

-1.88

RoA

-1.14

-0.79

-0.98

-1.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.12

-7.1

-5.12

-6.87

Book value per share

56.21

66.63

72.73

78.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.74

-5.14

-3.11

-4.63

P/B

0.37

0.54

0.21

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

25.29

14.96

42.31

28.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.74

-5.47

-2.98

-4.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.94

42.55

52.96

36.15

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-22.35

-181.76

-456.64

-31.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.04

-0.42

-0.14

-0.37

Net debt / equity

1.29

0.67

0.55

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

-33.29

10.22

32.97

14.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.55

-29.72

-55.6

-42.61

Other costs

-66.24

-54.35

-31.07

-25.57

