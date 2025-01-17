Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
108.19
202.09
31.5
7.34
Op profit growth
-149.72
260.92
-44.93
405.6
EBIT growth
-81.51
347.09
-55.11
-776.27
Net profit growth
85.59
6.26
-26.99
-39.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.8
15.91
13.32
31.81
EBIT margin
1.14
12.89
8.71
25.53
Net profit margin
-15.59
-17.49
-49.74
-89.6
RoCE
0.33
2.34
0.68
1.51
RoNW
-3.63
-1.72
-1.49
-1.88
RoA
-1.14
-0.79
-0.98
-1.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.12
-7.1
-5.12
-6.87
Book value per share
56.21
66.63
72.73
78.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.74
-5.14
-3.11
-4.63
P/B
0.37
0.54
0.21
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
25.29
14.96
42.31
28.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.74
-5.47
-2.98
-4.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.94
42.55
52.96
36.15
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-22.35
-181.76
-456.64
-31.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.04
-0.42
-0.14
-0.37
Net debt / equity
1.29
0.67
0.55
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
-33.29
10.22
32.97
14.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.55
-29.72
-55.6
-42.61
Other costs
-66.24
-54.35
-31.07
-25.57
