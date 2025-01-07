iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Profit & Loss Statement

146.95
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.28

3.61

2.48

1.86

yoy growth (%)

-9.2

45.52

33.4

18.62

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.58

-0.85

-0.06

As % of sales

14.15

16.3

34.23

3.29

Other costs

-1.21

-0.65

-0.82

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.09

18.09

33.06

21.64

Operating profit

1.6

2.37

0.81

1.39

OPM

48.74

65.6

32.7

75.05

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.21

-0.21

Interest expense

-3.68

-2.59

-2.27

-1.98

Other income

0.11

0.1

0.07

0.1

Profit before tax

-2.42

-0.57

-1.59

-0.7

Taxes

0.13

0.14

0.06

0.06

Tax rate

-5.72

-25.86

-4.32

-9.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.29

-0.42

-1.52

-0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.29

-0.42

-1.52

-0.63

yoy growth (%)

440.55

-72.22

139.86

18.08

NPM

-69.75

-11.71

-61.38

-34.14

