|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.28
3.61
2.48
1.86
yoy growth (%)
-9.2
45.52
33.4
18.62
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.58
-0.85
-0.06
As % of sales
14.15
16.3
34.23
3.29
Other costs
-1.21
-0.65
-0.82
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.09
18.09
33.06
21.64
Operating profit
1.6
2.37
0.81
1.39
OPM
48.74
65.6
32.7
75.05
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.21
-0.21
Interest expense
-3.68
-2.59
-2.27
-1.98
Other income
0.11
0.1
0.07
0.1
Profit before tax
-2.42
-0.57
-1.59
-0.7
Taxes
0.13
0.14
0.06
0.06
Tax rate
-5.72
-25.86
-4.32
-9.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.29
-0.42
-1.52
-0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.29
-0.42
-1.52
-0.63
yoy growth (%)
440.55
-72.22
139.86
18.08
NPM
-69.75
-11.71
-61.38
-34.14
