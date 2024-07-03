iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Nine Monthly Results

147.05
(2.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

28.37

20

25.1

22.04

21.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.37

20

25.1

22.04

21.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.15

3.91

5.14

1.95

2.25

Total Income

31.52

23.91

30.23

23.99

23.93

Total Expenditure

32.14

23.34

22.74

20.29

23.67

PBIDT

-0.62

0.56

7.5

3.71

0.27

Interest

9.47

7.31

5.68

5.3

6.52

PBDT

-10.09

-6.75

1.82

-1.59

-6.26

Depreciation

1.18

2.67

1.24

1.58

1.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.13

0

-0.06

-0.05

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.18

-9.42

0.64

-3.11

-7.9

Minority Interest After NP

-0.47

-0.71

2.01

0.68

-2.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.71

-8.71

-1.37

-3.79

-5.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.71

-8.71

-1.37

-3.79

-5.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-22.57

-19.36

1.33

-6.44

-16.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.95

4.85

4.95

4.95

4.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.18

2.8

29.88

16.83

1.24

PBDTM(%)

-35.56

-33.75

7.25

-7.21

-28.87

PATM(%)

-39.4

-47.1

2.54

-14.11

-36.43

