Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
28.37
20
25.1
22.04
21.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.37
20
25.1
22.04
21.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.15
3.91
5.14
1.95
2.25
Total Income
31.52
23.91
30.23
23.99
23.93
Total Expenditure
32.14
23.34
22.74
20.29
23.67
PBIDT
-0.62
0.56
7.5
3.71
0.27
Interest
9.47
7.31
5.68
5.3
6.52
PBDT
-10.09
-6.75
1.82
-1.59
-6.26
Depreciation
1.18
2.67
1.24
1.58
1.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.13
0
-0.06
-0.05
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.18
-9.42
0.64
-3.11
-7.9
Minority Interest After NP
-0.47
-0.71
2.01
0.68
-2.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.71
-8.71
-1.37
-3.79
-5.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.71
-8.71
-1.37
-3.79
-5.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-22.57
-19.36
1.33
-6.44
-16.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.95
4.85
4.95
4.95
4.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.18
2.8
29.88
16.83
1.24
PBDTM(%)
-35.56
-33.75
7.25
-7.21
-28.87
PATM(%)
-39.4
-47.1
2.54
-14.11
-36.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.