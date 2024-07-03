iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Quarterly Results

144.1
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.81

12.96

14.03

10.07

11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.81

12.96

14.03

10.07

11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.55

1.24

1.54

1.06

1.32

Total Income

16.36

14.2

15.57

11.13

12.32

Total Expenditure

13.75

13.5

13.31

11.36

11.36

PBIDT

2.61

0.7

2.25

-0.23

0.96

Interest

2.56

2.16

1.64

3.79

2.93

PBDT

0.05

-1.47

0.62

-4.02

-1.97

Depreciation

0.5

0.51

0.45

0.4

0.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.12

-0.06

0.11

0

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.33

-1.92

0.07

-4.44

-2.36

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.08

0.15

-0.2

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.34

-1.84

-0.08

-4.24

-2.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.34

-1.84

-0.08

-4.24

-2.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.4

-2.32

0

-8.96

-4.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.25

8.25

8.25

4.95

4.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.62

5.4

16.03

-2.28

8.72

PBDTM(%)

0.33

-11.34

4.41

-39.92

-17.9

PATM(%)

-2.22

-14.81

0.49

-44.09

-21.45

