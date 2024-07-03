Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.81
12.96
14.03
10.07
11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.81
12.96
14.03
10.07
11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.55
1.24
1.54
1.06
1.32
Total Income
16.36
14.2
15.57
11.13
12.32
Total Expenditure
13.75
13.5
13.31
11.36
11.36
PBIDT
2.61
0.7
2.25
-0.23
0.96
Interest
2.56
2.16
1.64
3.79
2.93
PBDT
0.05
-1.47
0.62
-4.02
-1.97
Depreciation
0.5
0.51
0.45
0.4
0.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.12
-0.06
0.11
0
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.33
-1.92
0.07
-4.44
-2.36
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.08
0.15
-0.2
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
-1.84
-0.08
-4.24
-2.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.34
-1.84
-0.08
-4.24
-2.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.4
-2.32
0
-8.96
-4.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.25
8.25
8.25
4.95
4.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.62
5.4
16.03
-2.28
8.72
PBDTM(%)
0.33
-11.34
4.41
-39.92
-17.9
PATM(%)
-2.22
-14.81
0.49
-44.09
-21.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.