Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.55
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Asit C Mehta Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.42

-0.57

-1.59

-0.7

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.21

-0.21

Tax paid

0.13

0.14

0.06

0.06

Working capital

-6.23

5.46

-12.94

2.48

Other operating items

Operating

-8.97

4.58

-14.67

1.62

Capital expenditure

10.65

0

12.72

0

Free cash flow

1.67

4.58

-1.95

1.61

Equity raised

75.09

77.42

81.84

84.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.17

1.2

0.29

4.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.93

83.2

80.17

90.18

