Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.42
-0.57
-1.59
-0.7
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.21
-0.21
Tax paid
0.13
0.14
0.06
0.06
Working capital
-6.23
5.46
-12.94
2.48
Other operating items
Operating
-8.97
4.58
-14.67
1.62
Capital expenditure
10.65
0
12.72
0
Free cash flow
1.67
4.58
-1.95
1.61
Equity raised
75.09
77.42
81.84
84.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.17
1.2
0.29
4.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.93
83.2
80.17
90.18
