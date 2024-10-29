iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Board Meeting

144.05
(0.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Asit C Mehta Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held Thursday, May 23, 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results alongwith the Auditors Report thereon with unmodified opinion, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, February 08, 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue 10.50% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. The Board Meeting to be held on 30/01/2024 Stands Cancelled (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Issue 10.50% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting regarding issuance of 10.50%, 2500 Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Asit C Mehta Fin: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.