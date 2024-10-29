|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held Thursday, May 23, 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results alongwith the Auditors Report thereon with unmodified opinion, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, February 08, 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue 10.50% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. The Board Meeting to be held on 30/01/2024 Stands Cancelled (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Issue 10.50% Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting regarding issuance of 10.50%, 2500 Secured Non-Convertible Debentures. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.