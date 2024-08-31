|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Newspaper clippings of publication of Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Intimation of 40th Annual General Meeting (40th AGM) and Book closure for the purpose of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) Voting Result U/R. 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015/ Outcome of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Summary of proceeding of 40th Annual General Meeting of Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Scrutinisers Report of 40th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
