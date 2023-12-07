iifl-logo-icon 1
Asit C Mehta Financial Services ltd Rights

144.4
(1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Asit C Mehta Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights1 Dec 202315 Dec 202315 Dec 2023133:200127.45133:200 Rights Isue of Equity Shares
133:200 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. (530723) RECORD DATE 07.12.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 133 (One Hundred Thirty Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for Cash at a premium of Rs. 141.44 on Rights Basis for every 200 (Two Hundred) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/12/2023 DR-670/2023-2024 * As per the Terms of the Payment : - The entire amount of the Issue Price of Rs.151.44 per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.12.2023) In continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20231201-48 dated December 01, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD has now informed that it has Revised the Record Date as also the Issue price for the Rights issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date as per the revised details given below:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ASIT C.MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. (530723) Revised RECORD DATE 15/12/2023 PURPOSE (revised details) Issue of 133 (One hundred Thirty Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 127.45 on Rights basis for every 200 (Two Hundred) Equity Shares held.* Revised Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/12/2023 DR-676/2023-2024 * Issue Price is Rs.137.45 instead of Rs.151.44 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.12.2023)

Asit C Mehta Fin: Related News

No Record Found

