Athena Global Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.46
13.38
12.75
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.44
-5.18
-0.37
-4.53
Net Worth
226.9
8.2
12.38
7.33
Minority Interest
Debt
85.39
74.87
45.23
9.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
312.29
83.07
57.61
16.76
Fixed Assets
239.12
3.78
4.65
4.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.74
54.19
48.19
38.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
1.83
1.17
0.63
Networking Capital
21.23
22.6
3.52
-26.95
Inventories
0
0
0.07
1.51
Inventory Days
26.4
Sundry Debtors
10.76
12.96
8.99
3.88
Debtor Days
67.85
Other Current Assets
37.67
32.77
10.68
5.69
Sundry Creditors
-4.82
-2.97
-2.04
-2.33
Creditor Days
40.74
Other Current Liabilities
-22.38
-20.16
-14.18
-35.7
Cash
0.06
0.67
0.07
0.45
Total Assets
312.3
83.07
57.6
16.77
