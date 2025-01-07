Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.87
26.04
7.89
10.57
yoy growth (%)
-19.85
229.99
-25.4
24.31
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0.02
0.05
0
0
Employee costs
-7.98
-6.3
-3.4
-4.1
As % of sales
38.26
24.22
43.14
38.82
Other costs
-8.37
-10.06
-6.9
-9.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.12
38.65
87.44
92.37
Operating profit
4.5
9.65
-2.41
-3.3
OPM
21.57
37.07
-30.59
-31.2
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
Interest expense
-3.38
-3.43
-1.43
-0.94
Other income
3.97
3.8
4.29
1.1
Profit before tax
4.8
9.8
0.19
-3.41
Taxes
-1
-1.56
0.33
-0.01
Tax rate
-20.93
-15.91
176.96
0.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.8
8.24
0.52
-3.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.8
8.24
0.52
-3.43
yoy growth (%)
-53.91
1,466.71
-115.33
-58.19
NPM
18.2
31.66
6.66
-32.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.