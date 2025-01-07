iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97.35
(-1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Athena Global Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.87

26.04

7.89

10.57

yoy growth (%)

-19.85

229.99

-25.4

24.31

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0.02

0.05

0

0

Employee costs

-7.98

-6.3

-3.4

-4.1

As % of sales

38.26

24.22

43.14

38.82

Other costs

-8.37

-10.06

-6.9

-9.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.12

38.65

87.44

92.37

Operating profit

4.5

9.65

-2.41

-3.3

OPM

21.57

37.07

-30.59

-31.2

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

Interest expense

-3.38

-3.43

-1.43

-0.94

Other income

3.97

3.8

4.29

1.1

Profit before tax

4.8

9.8

0.19

-3.41

Taxes

-1

-1.56

0.33

-0.01

Tax rate

-20.93

-15.91

176.96

0.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.8

8.24

0.52

-3.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.8

8.24

0.52

-3.43

yoy growth (%)

-53.91

1,466.71

-115.33

-58.19

NPM

18.2

31.66

6.66

-32.43

