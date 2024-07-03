Athena Global Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.86
9.93
15.15
17.65
16.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.86
9.93
15.15
17.65
16.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.55
8.42
1.12
1.66
Total Income
10.2
10.48
23.56
18.77
18.51
Total Expenditure
17.07
19.83
19.69
18.86
16.96
PBIDT
-6.87
-9.35
3.87
-0.09
1.55
Interest
8.49
4.52
8.52
2.51
2.62
PBDT
-15.36
-13.88
-4.65
-2.6
-1.07
Depreciation
0.88
0.79
0.46
2.07
2.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.5
1.45
1.37
Deferred Tax
-0.54
-0.14
-0.27
0.06
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.7
-14.53
-5.33
-6.18
-4.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.7
-14.53
-5.33
-6.18
-4.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.7
-14.53
-5.33
-6.18
-4.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.88
-11.09
-4.18
-4.85
-4.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.05
12.75
12.75
11.86
11.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-69.67
-94.15
25.54
-0.5
9.2
PBDTM(%)
-155.78
-139.77
-30.69
-14.73
-6.35
PATM(%)
-159.22
-146.32
-35.18
-35.01
-27.9
