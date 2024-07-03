iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

96.45
(-1.93%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.86

9.93

15.15

17.65

16.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.86

9.93

15.15

17.65

16.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.55

8.42

1.12

1.66

Total Income

10.2

10.48

23.56

18.77

18.51

Total Expenditure

17.07

19.83

19.69

18.86

16.96

PBIDT

-6.87

-9.35

3.87

-0.09

1.55

Interest

8.49

4.52

8.52

2.51

2.62

PBDT

-15.36

-13.88

-4.65

-2.6

-1.07

Depreciation

0.88

0.79

0.46

2.07

2.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.5

1.45

1.37

Deferred Tax

-0.54

-0.14

-0.27

0.06

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.7

-14.53

-5.33

-6.18

-4.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.7

-14.53

-5.33

-6.18

-4.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.7

-14.53

-5.33

-6.18

-4.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.88

-11.09

-4.18

-4.85

-4.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.05

12.75

12.75

11.86

11.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-69.67

-94.15

25.54

-0.5

9.2

PBDTM(%)

-155.78

-139.77

-30.69

-14.73

-6.35

PATM(%)

-159.22

-146.32

-35.18

-35.01

-27.9

QUICKLINKS FOR Athena Global Technologies Ltd

