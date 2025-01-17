iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

97.9
(1.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.33

230.7

-24.51

39.59

Op profit growth

-819.55

-108.77

-19.27

-548.77

EBIT growth

137.39

-160.93

-155.42

-515.76

Net profit growth

79.44

-974.66

-110.88

-705.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.45

0.88

-33.36

-31.2

EBIT margin

-7.59

-3.15

17.12

-23.32

Net profit margin

-22.5

-12.37

4.67

-32.43

RoCE

-42.26

15.55

-26.04

38.78

RoNW

52.93

8.34

-0.95

8.59

RoA

-31.29

15.24

-1.77

13.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.45

-5.05

0.3

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.09

-5.96

0.1

-3.56

Book value per share

4.47

-9.55

-7.95

-10.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.52

-7.16

48.33

0

P/CEPS

-5.01

-6.06

144.97

-7

P/B

7.93

-3.78

-1.82

-2.4

EV/EBIDTA

88.87

17.16

11.33

-13.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

19.82

34.3

-552.53

0.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.83

60.12

112.44

85.39

Inventory days

21.43

10.02

0.68

101.09

Creditor days

-45.2

-40.5

-80.19

-68.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.57

0.24

-0.94

2.6

Net debt / equity

1.56

-0.43

-0.29

-0.37

Net debt / op. profit

-4.95

20.36

-0.97

-1.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.26

-0.05

0

0

Employee costs

-48.38

-44.91

-45.79

-38.82

Other costs

-45.8

-54.15

-87.57

-92.37

