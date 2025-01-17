Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.33
230.7
-24.51
39.59
Op profit growth
-819.55
-108.77
-19.27
-548.77
EBIT growth
137.39
-160.93
-155.42
-515.76
Net profit growth
79.44
-974.66
-110.88
-705.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.45
0.88
-33.36
-31.2
EBIT margin
-7.59
-3.15
17.12
-23.32
Net profit margin
-22.5
-12.37
4.67
-32.43
RoCE
-42.26
15.55
-26.04
38.78
RoNW
52.93
8.34
-0.95
8.59
RoA
-31.29
15.24
-1.77
13.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.45
-5.05
0.3
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.09
-5.96
0.1
-3.56
Book value per share
4.47
-9.55
-7.95
-10.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.52
-7.16
48.33
0
P/CEPS
-5.01
-6.06
144.97
-7
P/B
7.93
-3.78
-1.82
-2.4
EV/EBIDTA
88.87
17.16
11.33
-13.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
19.82
34.3
-552.53
0.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.83
60.12
112.44
85.39
Inventory days
21.43
10.02
0.68
101.09
Creditor days
-45.2
-40.5
-80.19
-68.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.57
0.24
-0.94
2.6
Net debt / equity
1.56
-0.43
-0.29
-0.37
Net debt / op. profit
-4.95
20.36
-0.97
-1.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.26
-0.05
0
0
Employee costs
-48.38
-44.91
-45.79
-38.82
Other costs
-45.8
-54.15
-87.57
-92.37
No Record Found
