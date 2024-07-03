Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹100
Prev. Close₹99.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.75
Day's High₹101.9
Day's Low₹96.05
52 Week's High₹129.89
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹155.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.85
P/E0.66
EPS152.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.46
13.38
12.75
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.44
-5.18
-0.37
-4.53
Net Worth
226.9
8.2
12.38
7.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.87
26.04
7.89
10.57
yoy growth (%)
-19.85
229.99
-25.4
24.31
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0.02
0.05
0
0
Employee costs
-7.98
-6.3
-3.4
-4.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.8
9.8
0.19
-3.41
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
Tax paid
-1
-1.56
0.33
-0.01
Working capital
-26.33
22.13
4.49
-0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.85
229.99
-25.4
24.31
Op profit growth
-53.35
-499.86
-26.85
369.29
EBIT growth
-38.16
714.35
-165.91
-883.04
Net profit growth
-53.91
1,466.71
-115.33
-58.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.78
12.02
20.11
26.06
26.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.78
12.02
20.11
26.06
26.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-
Other Income
236.57
0.58
9.15
2.25
2.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Satyendra
Non Executive Director
M Sunitha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Avinash Vashistha
Independent Director
Ramesh Babu Nemani
Independent Director
Nukala Ashwanth
Independent Director
Maddi Venkata Sudarsan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Athena Global Technologies Ltd (formerly known VJIL Consulting Ltd) was formed as partnership firm in Jun.91 and later on converted into a limited company on 6th May 92. The Company is engaged in Software Development in the form of services, turnkey projects and products for the domestic market & Consulting and Real Estate Activities.The Company was established in 1991 with the objective to provide quality software services. Since then the Company is Growing at high pace, offering state-of-the art solutions to its clients World Wide. This is visibly demonstrated by the creative solutions provided to meet customer expectations. It excels in offering quality services in a wide skill range, from Technology and consulting to Educational Services: and from software Development and Re-engineering to Product Sales.Apart from this, it is a global provider of Software Application Development, Digital Transformation and QA & testing and services to enterprises. Their AI services encompass everything from tailored and real-time customer interactions to dedicated processes, followed by less to no errors, virtual predictive and diagnostic applications. They exploit blockchains Internet of Value to deliver a more sustainable and secure digital foundation for business. The Company leverage IoT-based solutions and services to dramatically enhance engagement with customers. With the help of data analytics and digital connectivity, it design actionable intelligence to fuel higher levels of eff
The Athena Global Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is ₹136.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is 0.66 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Athena Global Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is ₹80 and ₹129.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Athena Global Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.93%, 3 Years at 5.97%, 1 Year at 6.50%, 6 Month at 0.08%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 3.03%.
