Athena Global Technologies Ltd Share Price

97.4
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100
  • Day's High101.9
  • 52 Wk High129.89
  • Prev. Close99.95
  • Day's Low96.05
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)7.75
  • P/E0.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value155.34
  • EPS152.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Athena Global Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

100

Prev. Close

99.95

Turnover(Lac.)

7.75

Day's High

101.9

Day's Low

96.05

52 Week's High

129.89

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

155.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.85

P/E

0.66

EPS

152.11

Divi. Yield

0

Athena Global Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Athena Global Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Athena Global Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.43%

Non-Promoter- 38.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Athena Global Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.46

13.38

12.75

11.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

211.44

-5.18

-0.37

-4.53

Net Worth

226.9

8.2

12.38

7.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.87

26.04

7.89

10.57

yoy growth (%)

-19.85

229.99

-25.4

24.31

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0.02

0.05

0

0

Employee costs

-7.98

-6.3

-3.4

-4.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.8

9.8

0.19

-3.41

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

Tax paid

-1

-1.56

0.33

-0.01

Working capital

-26.33

22.13

4.49

-0.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.85

229.99

-25.4

24.31

Op profit growth

-53.35

-499.86

-26.85

369.29

EBIT growth

-38.16

714.35

-165.91

-883.04

Net profit growth

-53.91

1,466.71

-115.33

-58.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.78

12.02

20.11

26.06

26.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.78

12.02

20.11

26.06

26.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-

Other Income

236.57

0.58

9.15

2.25

2.44

View Annually Results

Athena Global Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Athena Global Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Satyendra

Non Executive Director

M Sunitha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Avinash Vashistha

Independent Director

Ramesh Babu Nemani

Independent Director

Nukala Ashwanth

Independent Director

Maddi Venkata Sudarsan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Athena Global Technologies Ltd

Summary

Athena Global Technologies Ltd (formerly known VJIL Consulting Ltd) was formed as partnership firm in Jun.91 and later on converted into a limited company on 6th May 92. The Company is engaged in Software Development in the form of services, turnkey projects and products for the domestic market & Consulting and Real Estate Activities.The Company was established in 1991 with the objective to provide quality software services. Since then the Company is Growing at high pace, offering state-of-the art solutions to its clients World Wide. This is visibly demonstrated by the creative solutions provided to meet customer expectations. It excels in offering quality services in a wide skill range, from Technology and consulting to Educational Services: and from software Development and Re-engineering to Product Sales.Apart from this, it is a global provider of Software Application Development, Digital Transformation and QA & testing and services to enterprises. Their AI services encompass everything from tailored and real-time customer interactions to dedicated processes, followed by less to no errors, virtual predictive and diagnostic applications. They exploit blockchains Internet of Value to deliver a more sustainable and secure digital foundation for business. The Company leverage IoT-based solutions and services to dramatically enhance engagement with customers. With the help of data analytics and digital connectivity, it design actionable intelligence to fuel higher levels of eff
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Athena Global Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Athena Global Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Athena Global Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is ₹136.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Athena Global Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is 0.66 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Athena Global Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Athena Global Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is ₹80 and ₹129.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Athena Global Technologies Ltd?

Athena Global Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.93%, 3 Years at 5.97%, 1 Year at 6.50%, 6 Month at 0.08%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 3.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Athena Global Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Athena Global Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Athena Global Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

