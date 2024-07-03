Summary

Athena Global Technologies Ltd (formerly known VJIL Consulting Ltd) was formed as partnership firm in Jun.91 and later on converted into a limited company on 6th May 92. The Company is engaged in Software Development in the form of services, turnkey projects and products for the domestic market & Consulting and Real Estate Activities.The Company was established in 1991 with the objective to provide quality software services. Since then the Company is Growing at high pace, offering state-of-the art solutions to its clients World Wide. This is visibly demonstrated by the creative solutions provided to meet customer expectations. It excels in offering quality services in a wide skill range, from Technology and consulting to Educational Services: and from software Development and Re-engineering to Product Sales.Apart from this, it is a global provider of Software Application Development, Digital Transformation and QA & testing and services to enterprises. Their AI services encompass everything from tailored and real-time customer interactions to dedicated processes, followed by less to no errors, virtual predictive and diagnostic applications. They exploit blockchains Internet of Value to deliver a more sustainable and secure digital foundation for business. The Company leverage IoT-based solutions and services to dramatically enhance engagement with customers. With the help of data analytics and digital connectivity, it design actionable intelligence to fuel higher levels of eff

