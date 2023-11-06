To, The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 32nd Annual Report of your company together with the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss of the company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Financial results for the year under review and as well as previous year are as follows.

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year Ended 31.3.2024 Year Ended 31.3.2023 Year Ended 31.3.2024 Year Ended 31.3.2023 Revenue from Operations 970.95 979.68 1,377.61 1,201.54 Other income 23,884.27 174.98 23,657.23 58.25 Total Income 24,855.21 1,154.67 25,034.84 1,259.79 Total Expenditure 3,413.33 2,110.91 4,452.87 3,524.90 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 21,441.89 (956.25) 20,581.97 (2,265.11) Exceptional item - - - - Tax Expense: a. current Tax - - b. Deferred Tax (67.94) (66.10) (71.87) (62.59) Profit After Tax (PAT) 21,373.94 (890.15) 20,510.10 (2,202.52)

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR:

During the financial year under review, your Company has achieved total income of Rs. 24,855.21 lakhs as against the previous year income of Rs. 1,154.67 lakhs and recorded net profit of Rs. 21,373.94 lakhs for financial year 2023-2024 when compared to a net loss of Rs. (890.15) lakhs during the previous year.

During the financial year under review, on a consolidated basis, your Company has achieved total income of Rs. 25,034.84 lakhs as against the previous year income of Rs. 1,259.79 lakhs and recorded net profit of Rs. 20,510.10 lakhs for financial year 2023-2024 when compared to a net loss of Rs. (2,202.52) lakhs during the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND:

Due to inadequacy of profit, the directors of your Company do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company did not transfer any amount to the Reserves for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Company has issued and allotted 6,70,000 Share Warrants of Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 59/- (including premium of Rs. 49/-) to Mrs. Sunitha Manchala, which were converted into equal number of Equity Shares on 06.11.2023. As a result of which the issue, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 13,38,00,000/- to Rs.14,05,00,000/-. The Authorised share capital increased in the previous financial year from Rs. 14,00,00,000/- to 15,00,00,000/-.

The Company has issued 6,50,000 Warrants, Convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Karthikeya Manchala on 03.01.2024.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS :

During the Financial year under Review there is no change in the nature of the Business.

7. FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the provisions of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 from the its member and public during the Financial Year.

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company as no dividend has been declared by the Company since its inception.

9. MEETINGS:

During the year under review, ten board meetings were held. The maximum time gap between any two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under Companies Act, 2013. The details of which are as follows.

Dates of Board Meeting

1) 08.05.2023

2) 30.05.2023

3) 02.08.2023

4) 12.08.2023

5) 29.08.2023

6) 06.11.2023

7) 14.11.2023

8) 04.12.2023

9) 12.02.2024

10. SUBSIDIARIES

The Company have following Subsidiaries: a. Medley Medical Solutions Private Limited b. Tutoroot Technologies private Limited c. Athena Global Technologies (UK) Limited d. Athena Global Technologies, Inc.

The Statement containing the salient feature of the financial statement of subsidiaries as per sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-1 is herewith annexed as Annexure I to this report.

11. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act. The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, held on 12.02.2024 performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non- executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. M Sunitha (DIN: 06741426), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

The term of Mr. M Satyendra (DIN: 01843557), Managing Director expired with effect May 14, 2023. The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its meeting held on March 14, 2023 and pursuant to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot and remote electronic voting dated April 19, 2023, approved the re-appointment Mr. M Satyendra (DIN: 01843557), Managing Director for a period of three years from May 14, 2023 till May 13, 2026.

The Term of Mr. Nukala Ashwanth (DIN : 09719259), Independent Director expires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and reappointed as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a period of One (1) year from the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan (DIN:00988521) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a period of Two (2) year with effect from 02nd August, 2023.

For Directors seeking appointment/re-appointment in the forth coming Annual General Meeting of the Company; the particulars as required to be disclosed in accordance with Regulations 17 to 27 and para C, D & E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

13. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have submitted their declaration of independence, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold highest standards of integrity.

14. COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

We have in place all the Committees of the Board which are required to be constituted under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A detailed note on the Board and its committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report section in this Annual Report the Composition of various Committees of the Board is hereunder:

Audit Committee Mr. Prudvi Raju Manthena (till 06.05.2023) Chairman Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani (chairman w.e.f. 08.05.2023) Member Mr. Avinash Vashistha (till 14.11.2023) Member Mr. Nukala Ashwanth Member Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan (w.e.f. 14.11.2023) Member Nomination and Remuneration Committee Mr. Prudvi Raju Manthena (till 06.05.2023) Chairman Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani (chairman w.e.f. 08.05.2023) Member Mr. Avinash Vashistha (till 14.11.2023) Member Mr. Nukala Ashwanth Member Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan (w.e.f. 14.11.2023) Member Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mr. Prudvi Raju Manthena (till 06.05.2023) Chairman Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani (chairman w.e.f. 08.05.2023) Member Mr. Avinash Vashistha (till 14.11.2023) Member Mr. Nukala Ashwanth Member Mr. Maddi Venkata Sudarsan (w.e.f. 14.11.2023) Member

15. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, REMUNERATION, ETC.,

The following policies are attached herewith as part of Corporate Governance as mentioned in "Annexure-IV".

1. Policy for selection of Directors and determining Directors Independence; and evaluation mechanism.

2. Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key managerial Personnel and other employees.

16. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

17. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

18. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. Ramanatham & Rao, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 002934S), Hyderabad, were appointed as statutory auditors of the company to hold the office from the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 35 Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years, in the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified to continue as auditors of the Company.

The standalone and the consolidated financial statements of your Company have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS notified under Section 133 of the Act. The Statutory Auditors report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers.-

The Statutory Auditors were present in the last AGM held on 27th September, 2023.

19. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s Sarda & Agarwal., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Internal Auditors of your Company on 30th May, 2024. The Internal Auditors are submitting their Reports on quarterly basis pursuant to the provisions of section 138 and rule 13 of companies (Accounts) rules, 2014.

20. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act is not

applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

21 FRAUD REPORTING

During the Financial Year under review the Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of

Directors of the Company

22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of secretarial audit received from the practicing company secretary and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts, as also on the basis of the discussion with the Statutory Auditors of the Company from time to time, and to the best of their knowledge and information furnished, the Board of Directors states:

ii. That in preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024; all the applicable Accounting Standards Prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

ii. That the Directors have adopted such accounting policies, as selected in consultation with Statutory Auditors, and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

iii. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. That the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v. Those proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

22. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134 (3) (n) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Risk management is not applicable to the Company.

23. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

(CSR) INITIATIVES:

The provisions of section 135 (1) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate social responsibility policy) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 (9) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (meetings of board and its powers) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) the Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any in the group. The details of the Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

26. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with

Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements..

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

a. Your company has taken adequate internal control procedures by which the cost of electricity shall be identified with project and the company will provide an incentive for the concerned department which consumes optimum power.

No additional investments for reduction of Energy consumption were taken up during the year under review.

b. Technology absorption: Not Applicable

Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo: 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Foreign Exchange Earnings 817.70 687.23 Foreign Exchange Outgo 272.75 272.68

28. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year under review are disclosed in Notes forming part of standalone financials under the head Related Party Disclosures (AS - 18). These transactions were at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

During the year under review, transactions were conducted by the Company pursuant to the Agreements entered into with its Related Parties during previous years; the same were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions with the Companys promoters, directors, management or their relatives which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Form AOC-2, containing a note on the aforesaid Related Party Transactions is enclosed herewith as Annexure II to this report.

The policy on Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website https://www.athenagt.com/investor.

29. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Aspects of Management Discussion and Analysis are enclosed as Annexure lll to this report.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has been making every endeavor to bring more transparency in the conduct of its business. As per the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a compliance report on Corporate Governance for the year 2023-2024 and a Certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company are furnished, which is enclosed as Annexure IV to this Report.

31. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under, the Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s P S Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company. The secretarial audit report issued by M/s P S Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024 is given in the FORM NO: MR - 3 as Annexure V attached hereto and forms part of this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the secretarial auditor and the observation made is self- explanatory and requires no further explanation from the Board.

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, Secretarial Audit of material unlisted Indian subsidiaries of the Company namely, Medley Medical solutions Private Limited and Tutoroot Technologies Private limited were undertaken by P S Rao & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Hyderabad and the Secretarial Audit Reports issued by them to the Board of Medley and Tutoroot are provided as Annexure V(A) V(B) to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Reports for this material unlisted Indian subsidiaries do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

32. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As per the requirement under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the draft Annual Return for Financial Year 2023-24 is available on the website of the Company at the link: www.athenagt.com The Annual General Meeting is proposed to be held on 30th September 2024. The Company shall upload a copy of Annual Return for Financial Year 2023-24 as soon it has filed the said Annual Return with Registrar of Companies

33. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is herewith annexed as Annexure Vl to this report and Rule 5 (2) Of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, No employee of your company is in receipt of remuneration exceeding Rs.8,50,000 per month or Rs. 1,20,00,000 per annum during the Financial Year 2023-2024.

34. LISTING FEE:

Your Companys shares are presently listed and traded on the BSE Limited; Your Company is regular in paying the listing fee to the BSE Limited.

35. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

No application was made or any proceedings pending under the IBC, 2016 during the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

36. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not Applicable

37. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

During the financial year under review, no significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the future operations of the Company.

38. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Board Meetings SS-I), General Meetings (SS-II).

39. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

During the financial year under review, no significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the future operations of the Company.

40. GREEN INITIATIVE IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Ministry of human Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a green initiative in Corporate Governance by allowing paperless compliances by the Companies and permitted the service of Annual Reports and documents to the shareholders through electronic mode subject to certain conditions and your Company continues to send Annual Reports and other communications in electronic mode to the members who have registered their email addresses with your Company/RTA.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record, their appreciation for the co-operation and support from The Bankers, Financial Institutions, the stockiest and distributors, Supplier and Customers.

Your Directors would also like to place on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Shareholders, Central and State Government agencies etc for their Support and co-operation. Your Directors express their heartfelt gratitude to the Employees for their exceptional commitment and loyalty to the Company.