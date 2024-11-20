iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

94.45
(2.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Board Meeting20 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Private Placement of listed secured Non- Convertible Debentures and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Attached
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Private Placement of listed secured Non- Convertible Debentures and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

