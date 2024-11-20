|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Private Placement of listed secured Non- Convertible Debentures and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Attached
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Private Placement of listed secured Non- Convertible Debentures and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board. Attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Athena Global Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter as may be considered necessary by the Board Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
