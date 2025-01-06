iifl-logo-icon 1
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.75
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Athena Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.8

9.8

0.19

-3.41

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.22

-0.25

-0.26

Tax paid

-1

-1.56

0.33

-0.01

Working capital

-26.33

22.13

4.49

-0.94

Other operating items

Operating

-22.81

30.15

4.76

-4.64

Capital expenditure

0.3

0.18

0

-14.41

Free cash flow

-22.51

30.33

4.76

-19.05

Equity raised

-16.82

-36.4

-40.61

-36.77

Investing

33.82

0.45

1.31

2.79

Financing

14.49

3.18

-2.26

5.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.97

-2.44

-36.8

-47.61

