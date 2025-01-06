Athena Global Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.8
9.8
0.19
-3.41
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.22
-0.25
-0.26
Tax paid
-1
-1.56
0.33
-0.01
Working capital
-26.33
22.13
4.49
-0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-22.81
30.15
4.76
-4.64
Capital expenditure
0.3
0.18
0
-14.41
Free cash flow
-22.51
30.33
4.76
-19.05
Equity raised
-16.82
-36.4
-40.61
-36.77
Investing
33.82
0.45
1.31
2.79
Financing
14.49
3.18
-2.26
5.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.97
-2.44
-36.8
-47.61
